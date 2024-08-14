Real Estate Technology Innovators Honored In 4Th Annual Proptech Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Innovation in the Global Real Estate Industry

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropTech Breakthrough , a leading independent intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate companies, products and services around the globe today announced the winners of its 4th annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing breakthrough innovation in a range of PropTech categories, including smart building technology, space management, co-working, construction, real estate finance, architecture and more.



The PropTech landscape has experienced remarkable growth in the past year, with startups and pioneering industry leaders driving digital transformation across the entire property and real estate spectrum. The cutting-edge innovation in this sector is at the forefront of streamlining the traditionally complex processes of researching, renting, buying, selling, and constructing real estate. With a global market value of approximately $45 billion, this sector's rapid expansion underscores the significant investment and focus on technologies revolutionizing the real estate industry.

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the global real estate technology industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world. This year's categories included Financial Services, Property Management, Agent Tools and Services, Construction Tech, Insurance, and AI.

“While the real estate sector has historically lagged in adopting technologies that could revolutionize operations like property buying, selling, construction and finance – we are seeing positive momentum in the adoption of digital solutions to modernize and streamline these processes, significantly enhancing efficiency, transparency and cost-effectiveness, while fueling growth and offering an improved user-experience for investors and tenants alike,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, PropTech Breakthrough Awards.“We are honored to provide a platform that showcases a new generation of PropTech innovators who are bringing a better understanding of the massive potential for growth and opportunity associated with the adoption of this breakthrough technology. We extend our sincere congratulations to all of our PropTech Breakthrough Award winners this year.”

The 2024 PropTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Financing and Financial Services

Deal Management Software of the Year: CBRE

Digital Mortgage Innovation of the Year: Haven

Loan Origination Solution of the Year: Ocrolus

Property Management

Commercial Management Innovation Award: Scanalytics

Commercial Property Management Solution of the Year: RealFoundations

Property Management Analytics Platform of the Year: BH

Property Management Software of the Year: Property Vista Software

Property Management Solution of the Year: Cloudastructure

Rental Management Platform of The Year: The Lettings Hub

Residential Property Management Platform of the Year: Customer Blueprint®, Cecilian Partners

Tenant Portal Solution of the Year: RentRedi

Short Term & Vacation Rental

Short Term Rental Experience Provider of the Year: Summer

Investment and Crowdfunding

Investment Management Platform of the Year: SafeRE

Agent Tools and Services

Agent Marketing Innovation of the Year: Ascendix Technologies

Agent Match Solution of the Year: Anyone Home

Leasing and Leasing Management

Overall Lease Management Company of the Year: Leasecake

Residential Leasing Platform of the Year: Best Egg

Data and Analytics

CRE Data Innovation Award: Apprise by Walker Dunlop

Overall Data Management Platform of the Year: Cherre

Overall Real Estate Data Solution Provider of the Year: GLYNT.AI

Workplace Analytics Solution Provider of the Year: Enlighted

Workplace Analytics Solution of the Year: WeWork Workplace

Facilities Management

Overall Facilities Management Platform of the Year: FM:Systems

Property Maintenance Platform of the Year: Fyxt

Construction Tech

Building Materials Innovation of the Year: BamCore

Overall Construction Tech Company of the Year: Digs

Overall Construction Tech Innovation of the Year: Cuby Technologies, Inc.

Home Improvement

Overall Home Improvement Platform of the Year: Freemodel

PropTech AI Innovation of the Year: Dwellwell AnalyticsPropTech AI Company of the Year:

Industry Leadership

Overall PropTech Company of the Year: ReadySpaces

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Bryan VaughnPropTech Breakthrough Awards...