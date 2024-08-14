Accredited Solutions Initiates Uplisting Process To OTCQB

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accredited Solutions, (OTC: ASII) ("Accredited Solutions" or the "Company"), the parent company of Diamond Creek Water, a leading brand of ionized alkaline bottled water distributed across major grocery and convenience store chains, has initiated the process of uplisting its common stock to the OTCQB as part of its strategic growth plan.

The company views this as an interim step toward its ultimate goal of listing on a national market, such as or NYSE. To achieve its revenue and EBITDA growth targets, Accredited Solutions recognizes the need to finalize and execute an aggressive acquisition strategy. In line with this objective, the company plans to engage with a list of acquisition and industry professionals to fill the independent seats on its Board, as required by OTC Markets for OTCQB listing. The company will give this plan top priority.

The company has no intention of performing a reverse stock split, preferring, instead, to build enterprise value, to meet the minimum stock price required for OTCQB listing.

Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors.

