Maverick Introduces AI Warranty Assistant, Advancing Homebuilder-Homeowner Relations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New AI-powered chatbot redefines warranty communication and sets new standards for customer service

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Maverick, a trusted partner to the homebuilding industry since 1989, proudly announces the launch of AI Warranty Assistant, an AI-powered chatbot designed to elevate the warranty support experience for both and builders. This innovative addition to Maverick's suite of protection solutions aims to streamline risk management and establish a new benchmark for warranty service excellence.Now integrated into Maverick's homeowner portal, AI Warranty Assistant delivers prompt, accurate information about home warranties. The AI is trained on Maverick's comprehensive warranty documents and the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) performance standards, ensuring responses are both company-specific and industry-compliant. Available 24/7, this tool handles routine inquiries and performance standard questions, alleviating the workload on builders and warranty service teams."AI Warranty Assistant is a major step forward in our mission to provide unparalleled support to homeowners and builders. By integrating AI technology trained on our warranty documents and NAHB standards, we're not only streamlining processes but also setting a new standard for builder-homeowner interactions. This tool is designed to handle routine inquiries efficiently, reducing the burden on our claims team and allowing builders to focus on more complex issues. We envision AI Warranty Assistant becoming an indispensable industry tool that significantly improves the warranty service experience," said Lowell Hays, President of Maverick.AI Warranty Assistant tackles several industry challenges, including the high volume of routine inquiries, inconsistent information dissemination, and the necessity for after-hours support. By providing prompt and accurate answers to homeowners' questions, the tool improves overall customer satisfaction and sets a new standard for responsive and efficient warranty service in the homebuilding industry."In launching this tool, we're not only advancing our operations but also encouraging the entire industry to elevate their customer service. This is about creating a future where homeowners feel more supported and builders can operate more efficiently," Hays added.This launch follows the introduction of Maverick's Subcontractor Compliance Hub, further demonstrating the company's commitment to leveraging AI to improve various aspects of construction risk management and warranty protection.For more information about AI Warranty Assistant and Maverick's other innovative solutions, visit .###About MaverickMaverick, a trusted partner to the homebuilding industry since 1989, provides protection for contractors through warranty, insurance, and workforce solutions. By streamlining critical aspects of construction risk management, Maverick empowers builders to focus on creating high-quality homes with confidence. For more information, visit or contact ....

