Clutch Coffee Opens Location In Boiling Springs With FREE Drinks & Community Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clutch Coffee Opens in Boiling Springs

Clutch Boiling Springs

- Darren SpicerBOILING SPRINGS, SC, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Beloved chain, Clutch Coffee Bar is opening a new location in the city of Boiling Springs this month! Famous for its friendly customer-centric service, community give-back programs, and delicious menu, the Carolinas drive-thru chain is excited to give the local community a taste of what makes Clutch Coffee so special.To celebrate the new location, Clutch will host a series of drink donation days within the local community. Beginning August 7th, the team will generously drop off FREE drinks to local community groups, schools, first responders, and more as part of their soft opening, before hosting a grand opening party on Saturday, Aug 17 with FREE 16oz drinks, coffee giveaways, and live music all day long. Giving back to the community is core to Clutch Coffee Bar's mission – their 'Clutch Cares' program has donated over $100K in proceeds to local charities supporting deserving veterans, increasing early cancer detection, raising money for animal-centric causes, and more.Located at 2209 Boiling Springs Rd, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, the new Clutch Coffee Bar features the brand's signature quick-service drive-thru model and trademark-friendly customer service. The extensive menu features fairtrade coffee, caramel macchiatos, iced lattes, flavored-infused energy drinks, teas, smoothies, pastries, and more, all served with a smile. Guests can win FREE coffee for an entire month simply by downloading the Clutch Rewards App , and visiting Clutch on their Grand Opening Day.Driven by a mutual love for coffee, community, and outstanding customer service, Clutch has created an exceptional drive-thru beverage experience and garnered a cult fan base across the Carolinas. Co-founder Darren Spicer states, "We couldn't be more excited to be a part of the Boiling Springs community. Our mission is to deliver an extraordinary experience, craft amazing beverages, foster a positive culture for our employees, and engage with our community as true partners."#######About Clutch Coffee BarClutch Coffee Bar is a customer-centric company that redefines the drive-thru beverage experience. Voted Top 40/40 Hottest Start-up Fast Casual by QSR Magazine and Founded in 2018 in the Carolinas, Clutch sources only the finest coffee beans from around the world. Clutch is passionate about delivering the best coffee, energy drinks, and other specialty beverages, as they revitalize the lost art of customer service. Integral to the company's mission is the Clutch Cares Program which gives back to each community by hosting events and supporting local charities. For more information, please visit

The Seidel Agency

The Seidel Agency

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

TikTok