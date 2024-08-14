16 IPS Officers In Andhra Pradesh Asked To Mark Daily Attendance At DGP Office

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Aug 14 (IANS) Sixteen senior Indian Service (IPS) officials who were transferred after the TDP-led NDA assumed office in Andhra Pradesh and who were waiting for postings have been directed to mark their attendance every day in the office of the Director General of Police.

DGP Dwarka Tirumala Rao issued a memorandum to the officers directing them to attend the office of DGP at 10 a.m. and sign in the attendance register available in the officer's waiting room.“The officers should also sign in the attendance register before leaving the office after office hours without fail,” reads the memorandum dated August 12. However, this came to light on Wednesday.

The DGP also directed the IPS officers to be readily available to attend to any urgent work assigned.

The senior IPS officers include DGP-rank officials P. S. R. Anjanyeulu and P. V. Sunil Kumar, Additional DGP N. Sanjay, IGPs Kanthi Rana Tata, G. Pala Raju and K. Raghuram Reddy and DIG-rank officials R. N. Ammi Reddy, Ch. Vijaya Rao and Vishal Gunni. The remaining are Superintendents of Police.

These officials were transferred either by the Election Commission of India during the poll process by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led alliance government after coming to power in June. They were not given postings and were directed to report to the office of DGP.

Some of these officers faced allegations of targeting TDP leaders including party president N. Chandrababu Naidu during YSR Congress party's rule.

A week after assuming office as the Chief Minister in June, Chandrababu Naidu had shunted out the three officials, who had become controversial for allegedly favouring then ruling party.

Kasi Reddy V. R. N. Reddy, Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), P. V. Sunil Kumar, Director General, AP State Disaster Response Force and Fire Services and Y. Rishanth Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Counter Intelligence (CI) Cell were transferred.

V. R. N. Reddy, who was removed as DGP by the Election Commission of India a few days before May 13 elections following complaints by TDP, was posted as Commissioner, Printing, Stationery and Stores Purchase, is considered a loop line post.

The Election Commission had also transferred then Intelligence Director General P. S. R. Anjaneyulu and then commissioner of police Vijayawada Kanthi Rana Tata.