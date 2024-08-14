National Aviation Academy's Club Acquires Player From Belarus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

National Academy's (MAA) volleyball club has transferred Belarusian Vera Klimovich, Azernews reports.

A one-year contract was signed with the 36-year-old player.

Vera Klimovich previously played in the Finnish team "Hämeenlinnan Lentopallokerho".

Recall that she wore the uniform of the "Lokomotiv" team (Baku) in 2009-2014.

Azerbaijan National Aviation Academy is part of the structure of Azerbaijan Closed Joint Stock Company (JSC).

The academy implements higher, additional and professional specialization training programs in the field of civil aviation.

In 2016, training for female pilots started for the first time in Azerbaijan.

MAA was accredited by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2018 for the next 5 years.

In the same year, MAA was also certified by the Interstate Aviation Committee and the State Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr