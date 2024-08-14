Dollar continues to weaken as risk-sensitive currencies rise amid upbeat US data

(MENAFN) The U.S. dollar extended its losses in early Asian trading on Wednesday, following a decline against major currencies the previous day. This shift came after strong U.S. producer price data reinforced expectations of a potential rate cut later this year. The positive data also contributed to a boost in risk-sensitive currencies, which remained elevated due to a surprising drop in inflation that lifted stock markets. However, crucial U.S. consumer price index data, scheduled for release later in the day, is anticipated to further influence market movements.



The Australian dollar reached its highest level in over three weeks, while the British pound traded near a two-week peak, reflecting its strongest performance against the dollar since late April. The New Zealand dollar also approached a four-week high as market speculation about the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s upcoming monetary policy decision continued. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, held steady at 102.63 after falling by 0.49 percent the previous day.



Sterling remained stable at USD1.2866, bolstered by a surprising drop in Britain's unemployment rate, which had led to a 0.76 percent increase in value on Tuesday. The euro was barely changed at USD1.0996, holding steady after reaching USD1.099975 the day before, its highest level since early August. The dollar held at 147.06 yen, maintaining its position around the 147 mark. The Australian dollar was relatively stable at USD0.6637, having earlier peaked at USD0.66395, its highest since late July. Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar rose slightly by 0.07 percent to USD0.6081, staying close to its highest level since mid-July.

