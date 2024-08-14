Knowles Announces MIL-PRF-55681-Qualified Capacitors For Mission-Critical Defense Applications

ITASCA, Ill., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN ), a leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, solutions, and high-performance capacitors and RF products, today announced they will manufacture and test MIL-PRF-55681 capacitors in the United States.

Developed by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), MIL-PRF-55681 is a critical military specification that sets strict standards for designing and developing ceramic capacitors used in defense and aerospace projects.

To achieve qualification under MIL-PRF-55681, a supplier must adhere to rigorous testing protocols and demonstrate compliance with precise technical requirements. This testing involves the extensive evaluation of factors like temperature stability, reliability under mechanical stress and shock, and adherence to tight tolerance levels.

"Many aerospace and defense customers already rely on our high performance and high reliability capacitors, and in response to their growing needs, we've taken this essential step to further support our U.S. military customer base," said Amrita Khemchandani, VP of Ceramic Capacitors at Knowles. "With this

MIL-PRF-55681

qualification, our customers can now be assured of more immediate access from Knowles to higher level screened components for use in critical military applications."

Knowles' ceramic capacitors will also be listed on the U.S. Department of Defense's Qualified Products List

(QPL). Components selected for this list have undergone comprehensive testing and evaluation to validate their suitability

for government projects, thereby improving their availability to customers while also shortening the procurement process and reducing the need for quality audits and testing. Knowles' capacitors have demonstrated the robustness needed to perform consistently under environmentally demanding conditions, where minimizing failure risks is of the utmost importance.

In addition to the custom, high-reliability capacitors Knowles is trusted and renowned for, designers using a range of MIL (CDR) styles can now rely on Knowles to provide the standard military qualified capacitors they need for guidance and control systems, radar systems, electronic warfare, power supply units, and other high-risk applications. For more details on Knowles' MIL-PRF-55681 qualified capacitors, visit .

About Knowles

Knowles is market leader and global provider of high-performance capacitors and radio frequency ("RF") filtering products, and advanced micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, serving the medtech, defense, consumer electronics, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. Knowles' focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and global operational expertise, enables us to deliver innovative solutions across multiple applications. Knowles, founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, is a global organization with employees in over a dozen countries.

For more information, visit

knowles .