Bionic Health Accelerates National Expansion, Aiming To Add 1 Million Healthy Years To Americans' Lives

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionic , a North Carolina-based preventative healthcare company, announced a rapid nationwide expansion of its AI-enabled personalized care services, marking a significant leap forward in the company's mission to enable optimal health for all.

Currently available in North Carolina, Virginia, Utah, Florida, Colorado, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, Bionic Health aims to be available to 80% of the U.S. population by summer's end.

"Our national expansion represents a pivotal moment for Bionic Health and for the future of preventative healthcare in America," said Robbie Allen, CEO of Bionic Health. "We're thrilled to bring our unique approach to more people, empowering them to take control of their health in ways never before possible. By leveraging AI to process and analyze information, we enable our physicians to focus on what matters most - providing personalized, proactive care that can truly transform lives."

Bionic Health utilizes AI to assist physicians in analyzing members' health data, enabling comprehensive, personalized care through virtual appointments. This holistic approach includes comprehensive health assessments, tailored diet and exercise recommendations, and a balanced regimen of supplements and prescription medications, when necessary, as part of a movement often described as Medicine 3.0.

Dr. Jared Pelo, Chief Medical Officer at Bionic Health, emphasized the potential impact of this expansion: "Our goal is to shift the paradigm from reactive to proactive healthcare. Americans across the country are eager for an alternative to traditional medical care. They're looking for a more comprehensive, personalized approach, which is exactly what we offer."

Specialized health modules, developed with input from a world-class advisory panel, allow members to delve deep into specific areas such as sleep, body composition, and heart health. These modules, combined with clinical insights and one-on-one time with a physician, ensure personalized attention for each member.

Services begin with a $459 Baseline assessment, followed by $89 monthly subscription that includes ongoing monitoring, additional testing, access to specialized health modules, and physician consultations.

Bionic Health is a pioneering preventative healthcare company on a mission to deliver over 1 million additional years of health to Americans. By leveraging artificial intelligence to empower physicians, we provide personalized, proactive care that goes beyond traditional healthcare models. Our comprehensive approach combines advanced testing, tailored action plans, and continuous support to optimize individual health outcomes. With a focus on early intervention and lifestyle optimization, Bionic Health is not just improving lives-we're extending them.

