Authmind Enhances Identity Security Platform To Simplify Enterprise-Grade Implementations

AuthMind Inc., a leading innovator in identity security, today announced general availability of its latest that now couples its uniquely powerful Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) capabilities with an agentless deployment that starts delivering value within minutes.

Maintaining the safety of identity activities and infrastructure is a demanding and complex job. Quick and seamless deployment options allow enterprises to harness the full power of the AuthMind platform without prolonged processes and disruptions. By streamlining deployment, AuthMind enables identity teams to focus on ensuring safe access to critical resources rather than getting bogged down by a lengthy implementation.

"In addition to bringing to market our innovative ability to provide enterprise-wide observability surrounding identity activities, AuthMind's latest platform builds upon that technical leadership by also making it as easy as possible to deploy and use," said Shlomi Yanai, CEO at AuthMind. "Today, all an AuthMind customer must do is collect their SIEM or data lake indexes and they're immediately ready to take full advantage of the AuthMind platform. That's a significant differentiator that customers don't just appreciate, but highly praise and value. There's no need to amass various collectors regardless of the complexities of your IT infrastructure."

Identity security is only successfully achieved if it is easy to implement, manage and show value, as organizations struggle with a lack of resources and internal talent – not to mention time. Through its unequaled identity observability and speed, AuthMind detects identity-driven posture issues and threats targeting identity infrastructure in minutes, as well as unknown, unmanaged and risky identity activity across multi-cloud and on-prem environments. The platform enables security teams to easily identify and remediate identity-related blind spots and security gaps such as missing multi-factor authentication (MFA), non-human identities issues, unauthorized local accounts, the bypassing of security controls, and the usage of unauthorized SaaS apps.

"At a time when the vital roles of ISPM and ITDR couldn't be more clear, it's especially important that they are not only fully harnessed but also implemented in such a manner that IT leadership as well as executive management experience a fast time to value," said Tammy Ohana Koll, a member of the AuthMind Advisory Board who serves as CTO at Formula Systems and formerly served as CIO at Migdal Group. "It's exciting to see how AuthMind quickly brings their unique identity-focused security platform to customers and greatly streamlines an often complex deployment process. Moreover, AuthMind's ability to provide rapid and comprehensive visualization of the entire identity landscape within an organization enables security teams to gain an immediate, clear picture of their security posture, facilitating informed decision-making and swift responses to potential threats."

"A key part of our growing collaboration with AuthMind is centered on their latest platform's ease of deployment," said Wes Gyure, director of product management at IBM Security which entered into an OEM agreement with AuthMind in May of this year. "Enterprises expect fast deployments and time to value – and AuthMind consistently delivers that powerful combination."

About AuthMind

AuthMind is pioneering identity observability with a holistic platform that arms identity and cybersecurity teams with end-to-end, real-time identity security posture management and threat detection. Through unmatched visibility into the activities of identities, as they access cloud services, SaaS platforms, and on-premises assets, the AuthMind Identity Security Platform is the only solution that provides full identity and access context for fast remediation of identity threats and posture issues. AuthMind was founded in 2020 and was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Identity-First Security in 2022. AuthMind is based in Bethesda, Maryland, with R&D operations in Pune, India. Visit

