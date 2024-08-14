U.S. budget deficit rises to USD244B in July amid rising debt service costs

(MENAFN) The U.S. Treasury Department reported a budget deficit of USD244 billion for July, marking a 10 percent increase from the same month the previous year. This figure surpassed economists' expectations, who had forecasted a deficit of USD242 billion. The July deficit represents an increase from USD221 billion recorded in July 2023. Rising debt service costs contributed significantly to this increase, with interest on the national debt climbing 21 percent to USD89 billion. Additionally, the average interest rate on the debt rose by 49 basis points to 3.33 percent, according to a Treasury official.



Over the first ten months of the 2024 fiscal year, the total deficit decreased by 6 percent, falling to USD1.517 trillion from USD1.614 trillion in the same period of the previous fiscal year. This decline reflects a slight improvement in deficit management, despite the notable increase in monthly deficits and rising debt service costs. The fiscal year for the government concludes on September 30, and the final figures will provide a clearer picture of the overall fiscal health for the year.



