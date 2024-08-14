INTRODUCING ISLA A UNIQUE HOLIDAY RENTAL IN SYDNEY's UNDER-DISCOVERED SOUTH COOGEE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alfresco poolside dining evokes thoughts of Positano and Santorini.

A living area bathed in sunlight with vistas that captivate.

Undulating, reflective surfaces animate the surrounding water, sky, and light.

A rare coastal sanctuary where art meets ocean serenity.

- Andrew CampionSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With hidden ocean pools, under-explored walkways and acres of parkland just 20 minutes from the CBD, South Coogee is one of Sydney's last great secrets. The small coastal enclave has a special connection to nature, which is something artist Alison Campion and her husband Andrew wanted to capture when designing their unique holiday rental, ISLA.“Waking up to the rhythms of sun and sea really encourages you to pause and take in your surroundings,” says Alison.“At ISLA, morning meals, afternoon drinks and evening conversations adopt a timeless quality. Perched on the clifftop there's this epic panorama and the ocean is always there – some days placid like a sheet of glass, other days a raging swell batters the rocks of Wedding Cake Island and invites big wave surfers to put on a show.”Named after the Spanish word for 'island', ISLA sleeps up to 10 people across four beautifully-appointed bedrooms and has three bathrooms. The focal point is the kitchen and record bar area, lined with richly coloured handcrafted tiles in contrasting hues. Guests can wander in at the end of the day, select a vinyl record from rotating stacks behind curtains in the bar, pour drinks and meander out onto the adjoining poolside terrace to watch the sunset while firing up the alfresco pizza oven.The entertainment continues on a mezzanine level upstairs, complete with a selection of board games and a movie projector. Each room is orchestrated with finesse through layers of thoughtful detailing, bespoke joinery, mid-century furniture and artistic flair, such a bedhead mural painted by Alison. Textural elements, raw furniture pieces and tactile surfaces enhance its sensual charm, while reflective surfaces animate the surrounding water, sky and light.As the owner of designer sparkling water tap company, MODA Sparkling, Andrew was set on fitting out the holiday rental with high-end fixtures and appliances. The one thing that's missing? A television.“ISLA is designed to be an idyllic sanctuary where guests can experience the soothing power of water, tune in to their senses, and even rekindle a passion for discovery,” he says.“The only observable clock here is the cyclical comfort of nature.”Bookings for ISLA can be made online at islasyd or via Airbnb.ABOUT SOUTH COOGEE, SYDNEYLocated just 20 minutes from the CBD, South Coogee seamlessly blends the laid-back beach vibe with the sophistication of Sydney's eastern suburbs. While it's often overshadowed by its famous northern neighbour Bondi, many locals consider it to be one of Sydney's most naturally beautiful beachside suburbs. Dramatic cliffs, wetlands, and stretches of golden sands are interspersed with no less than eight ocean pools, including the heritage-listed Wylie's Baths, picturesque Giles Baths, and historic McIver's Ladies Baths. Scenic coastal walkways, including the Coogee to Bondi and Coogee to Maroubra tracks, offer stunning views and connect iconic swimming beaches. Just a short stroll from ISLA is Coogee village, a popular dining and social hub offering countless eateries, bars, and restaurants stretching from the beachside to the leafy backstreets. Reputable favourites include Louie, Yana, Coogee Wine Room, the Little Kitchen, Sugarcane and Merivale's ambitious mega-venue, the Coogee Pavilion.

