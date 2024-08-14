NU Advisory Partners Expands Team With Lea Hagglund & Samantha German

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NU Advisory Partners ("NU"), an AI and tech-led executive search and advisory firm, is excited to announce the addition of two seasoned executive recruiters to its growing team.

Lea Hagglun joins as an Associate Partner who will focus on searches for leaders, including CTOs, CIOs, AI executives, as well as product and engineering leaders. Most recently, she helped establish and co-led the Product and leadership practice at SPMB Executive Search, where she successfully placed top-tier talent in high-impact positions. Lea's extensive background and in-depth knowledge of technology leaders will enhance NU's capabilities in this area.

Samantha German

joins as an Associate Partner and will lead searches for go-to-market roles, including CMOs, CROs, Chief Sales Officers, and their direct reports. Samantha brings over twelve years of experience in executive search, most notably with SPMB Executive Search, where she helped launch the firm's Emerging Markets practice. Her specialization in recruiting sales and marketing leaders for high-growth technology companies will strengthen NU's national reach.

"Lea and Sam bring a wealth of knowledge and fresh perspectives to our firm," said Nada Usina , the firm's CEO and Co-Founder. "Their expertise and innovative approaches align with our commitment to leveraging technology and AI in executive search. We're confident they'll uncover exceptional talent and deliver outstanding results for our clients."

NU Advisory Partners was founded in 2023 by Nada Usina, Meredith Rosenberg, Mar Hernandez, and Libby Naumes, who have decades of experience at major search firms recruiting senior executives and board members for prominent organizations. The firm has already established itself as a leader in retained executive search, having completed searches for top organizations.

