Thisisl. And Huru International Celebrate 5 Years Of Empowering Girls In Kenya

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huru International and ThisIsL. proudly mark the fifth anniversary of their partnership combating period poverty in Kenya. Since 2019, this collaboration has provided essential menstrual resources and education to over

35,500 vulnerable girls across multiple counties.

The Huru/ThisIsL. program has distributed an impressive 153,000 reusable Huru pads, saving up to 1,785,000 school days. This year's expanded program will reach 7,031 girls across Baringo, Kericho, Embu, and Nakuru counties, further extending the initiative's impact.

5 years strong. Huru International and ThisIsL. reach 35,500 girls, transforming menstrual health in Kenya.

Continue Reading

Lorna Macleod, Founder and Executive Director of Huru International, reflects on the partnership's impact and future potential: "Our collaboration with ThisIsL. has been instrumental in breaking down barriers to education and opportunity for thousands of girls in Kenya. We have provided essential resources and fostered a culture of dignity and empowerment around menstrual health. This success demonstrates the meaningful impact that strategic partnerships can have, and is vital to expanding Huru's reach and impact."

Drake Stimson, Senior Brand Manager for ThisIsL., states: "Our partnership with Huru International embodies L.'s mission to democratize period care. By collaborating with Huru, we're not just providing sustainable period care products; we're fostering greater dignity and awareness around menstrual health. Together, we're opening doors to education and empowerment for girls and young women in Kenya, demonstrating that when we choose to act, we can create lasting, positive change."

As Huru International and ThisIsL. look to the future, they remain dedicated to their shared mission of empowering girls and fighting period poverty. This milestone celebration marks not just five years of partnership but a renewed commitment to creating lasting change in the lives of young women across Kenya.

"Our success lies in our deep understanding of local needs and culture. By leveraging our intimate knowledge of the communities we serve, our programs are not simply implemented but embraced. This approach, combined with critical period supplies and comprehensive menstrual health education, creates sustainable, lasting change for the girls and communities we serve." Wanjiru Kepha, Country Director for Huru International in Kenya, emphasized.

Engaging the Community and Sharing Impact

Huru International invites supporters to follow their #ThisIsHur series on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, sharing inspiring stories of the girls benefiting from the program.

For a comprehensive overview of the partnership's impact, visit the dedicated partnership page at .

About the Partners:

Huru International, a non-profit founded in 2008, leads efforts to empower East African girls and young women through sustainable menstrual products and education. The organization provides reusable pads and comprehensive menstrual health education, enabling young women to manage their periods confidently. This approach helps girls stay in school, protects their health, and paves the way for brighter futures. For more information, visit huruinternational .

ThisIsL. is a cotton based menstrual care company committed to making exceptional period care products accessible to all. Through partnerships with community-based organizations, ThisIsL. works to increase access to period care products, provide menstrual health education, and create employment opportunities globally. For more information, visit thisisl .

SOURCE Huru International