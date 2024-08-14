Ensembleiq’S Canadian Grocer Unveils 2024 Impact Awards Winners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Showcases Companies in the Grocery Making a Positive Impact

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ's Canadian Grocer today unveils the winners of the fourth-annual Canadian Grocer Impact Awards . The Awards celebrate the efforts of grocery retailers, suppliers, and solution providers in Canada that have made a positive impact on the environment, their communities, workplaces and the overall grocery industry.

The awards program recognizes initiatives in four categories:



Sustainability (food waste, ethical sourcing, efficiency initiatives, etc.)

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Supporting Employees Community Service/Local Impact/Giving Back

The program honours 41 winning initiatives from 35 companies including Metro, Pattison Food Group, Longo's, Whole Foods Market, Kruger Products, Maple Leaf Foods, Unilever and Danone. View the complete list of winners here .

"This program is a powerful testament to the meaningful change being driven by the grocery industry across Canada. By celebrating initiatives in sustainability, supporting employees, diversity, equity & inclusion, and community service, our program not only recognizes outstanding efforts but also inspires continued innovation in creating a better future for all," said Shellee Fitzgerald, Editor-in-Chief, Canadian Grocer.

“The grocery industry stands as a cornerstone of our communities. We are thrilled to introduce you to the 41 initiatives that are fostering growth and positive change,” said Vanessa Peters, Publisher, Canadian Grocer.“We congratulate all of the winners on their accomplishments.”

Winners will be featured in the August issue of Canadian Grocer.

About Canadian Grocer

Canadian Grocer is the most influential brand among key decision-makers in the Canadian grocery industry. For more than 130 years, retail head office executives, buyers, store owners, franchisees and managers have turned to Canadian Grocer for trusted, timely information on important issues, trends, innovations and products. Canadian Grocer's print issue is published 8x per year and the Canadian Grocer Express e-newsletter is delivered Monday through Friday – the highest frequency in the industry. In addition to the Impact Awards, Canadian Grocer also presents the Star Women in Grocery Awards , Generation Next , and the Grocery Connex conference.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions, and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .

