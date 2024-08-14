Dundee Corporation Announces The Redemption Of Its Series 2 And Series 3 Preference Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A, DC.PR.B and (“Dundee” or the“Company”) announces that it intends to exercise its right to redeem all currently outstanding cumulative 5-year rate reset first preference shares, series 2 (the“Series 2 Shares”) and cumulative floating rate first preference shares, series 3 (the“Series 3 Shares”) on September 30, 2024 at a price of $25.00 per share, together with any accrued and unpaid dividends. The Company currently has outstanding 1,145,362 Series 2 Shares and 724,982 Series 3 Shares.



Jonathan Goodman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee, commented:

“As we continue to strengthen our financial position, I am pleased to announce the retirement of all outstanding preferred shares. This strategic move underscores our commitment to simplifying our capital structure, enhancing shareholder value, and positioning the Company for long-term growth. We appreciate the support of all classes of shareholders and remain focused on delivering consistent returns for all our stakeholders. As an investor in development stage mining businesses, it is prudent for us at this time to significantly reduce our burn rate and cost of capital as we move our portfolio forward and look to bring cash flow into the Company.”

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking information with respect to future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. The reader is referred to the documents which the company files from time to time with applicable securities and regulatory authorities.

