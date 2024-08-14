Graphics Processing Units Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 950 Billion By 2032 Analytica Global

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Global Graphics processing unit (GPU) market, valued at US$ 71 billion in 2023, is projected to reach US$ 950 billion by 2032, reflecting the CAGR of 28%.

According to a research report published by Analytica Global, Companies covered: Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Imagination Technologies Group, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Arm Limited (soft Bank Group), EVGA Corporation, SAPPHIRE Technology Limited, VeriSilicon, IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Sony Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Dassault Systems Inc., Google Inc, International business machines corporation, AMD

The Graphics Processing Units Market is growing due to increasing demand for high-quality visuals and advanced graphics in entertainment, gaming, and data centers. The rise of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), which need sophisticated graphics, also drives this growth. Additionally, advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) leverage GPUs' parallel processing power for enhanced computational efficiency, boosting their adoption. As industries integrate AR, VR, AI, and machine learning, the need for powerful GPUs will continue to rise, driving market expansion. These trends highlight GPUs' crucial role in enabling cutting-edge tech applications and superior visual and computational experiences.

The graphics processing unit (GPU) market, valued at US$ 71 billion in 2023, is projected to reach US$ 950 billion by 2032, reflecting the CAGR of 28%.

The demand for more powerful GPUs surged as gaming enthusiasts sought enhanced graphical experiences, higher resolutions, and smoother frame rates, driving market growth during the forecast period. The rising need for GPUs in data centers for high-performance computing, cloud services, and AI-related tasks further propelled market expansion.

With increasing digitalization across various industries, the necessity for efficient and powerful computing solutions, including GPUs, continues to grow. Emerging applications such as AR/VR, automotive computing, and edge computing rely heavily on GPUs, broadening their use cases and boosting market demand.

Data centers utilize GPUs for parallel processing tasks like AI inference, data analytics, and scientific simulations, significantly contributing to market growth. GPUs excel in parallel processing, making them essential for AI and machine learning tasks. As these technologies become integral to diverse industries, the demand for GPUs escalates.

In the automotive industry, GPUs are increasingly integrated into infotainment systems, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous vehicle development, driving the demand for specialized GPUs tailored to these applications.

Additionally, growing regulatory compliance promoting energy efficiency and environmental sustainability is likely to drive the development of more energy-efficient GPUs, further influencing market demand.

Competitive Landscape:

The GPU market is highly competitive, with major players including Intel, AMD, Nvidia, and Samsung leading the charge in technological innovation. These companies are constantly advancing GPU capabilities to meet rising demands in gaming, AI, and data centers. Intense competition drives rapid development, but also raises R&D costs and challenges in balancing pricing with performance. New entrants and alternative technologies further intensify the competitive

Market segmentation:

By Type:

.Dedicated

.Integrated

.Hybrid

By Application:

.Computer

.Tablet

.Smartphone

.Gaming Console

.Television

.Others

Recent Developments

.On July 19, 2024, AMD announced the development of a new AI accelerator designed to enhance AI processing capabilities. This new technology positions AMD as a direct competitor to Nvidia's AI hardware, indicating AMD's strategic move to capture a larger share of the rapidly growing AI market.

.On July 18, 2024, Intel showcased innovative AI systems designed to address real-world challenges, such as enhancing healthcare diagnostics and optimizing supply chains. This initiative highlights Intel's commitment to leveraging AI for practical applications, further solidifying its position as a leader in AI technology.

Key Findings

.The global GPU market is projected to grow from USD 71 billion in 2023 to USD 950 billion by 2032.

.Growth driven by increasing consumer demand for high-fidelity visuals, especially in the gaming industry.

.Development of power-efficient GPUs, improved memory bandwidth, and ray tracing technology enhance GPU performance and expand applications in gaming, AI, and machine learning.

.The GPU market faces challenges such as supply chain disruptions, high development costs, competitive pressures, and the potential rise of alternative processing technologies like quantum computing.

