Mr. Albert Chavez Files Lawsuit Against The City Of Tampa For Racial Discrimination, Harassment, And Unlawful Firing

Mr. Albert Chavez Files Lawsuit Against the City of Tampa for Unlawful Termination, Racial Discrimination, Harassment, and Retaliation.Mr. Albert Chavez, a Cuban American and former City of Tampa employee, filed a lawsuit against the City of Tampa, alleging racial discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and unlawful termination. Mr. Chavez, who the City had employed for 5.5 years as a Water Plant Operator, alleges that these actions violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Florida Civil Rights Act of 1992, and 42 U.S.C. Section 1981. Mr. Chavez is represented by Dr. Belinda Noah, Attorney and founder of the Law Office of Dr. Belinda Noah.The lawsuit, Albert Chavez v. City of Tampa, Case Number 8:24-cv-01863-SDM-NHA, filed in the United States District Court, Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division, seeks $25,000,000.00 (Twenty-Five Million Dollars) in damages, which includes punitive damages, for what Mr. Chavez describes as the City of Tampa's"willful and wanton disregard for his civil rights." The legal action is grounded in the assertion that Mr. Chavez was targeted and unfairly treated due to his race and national origin, which led to his wrongful termination.As a result of the City's alleged unlawful employment practices, Mr. Chavez, 51, not only lost his job and pension but also suffered a significant erosion of his physical health and that of his family. The lawsuit highlights the severe impact of the City's actions on Mr. Chavez's livelihood and well-being.Mr. Chavez states that "the goal of this legal action is to obtain justice for the gross violation of my civil rights and expose a 'good ol boy' network operating with the acquiescence of the City of Tampa at the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Plant who specifically targeted me for being a Cuban American excelling at my career and licensing. I hope that this action gives courage to other Cubans, Hispanics, and people of color who are being racially targeted by team leaders, supervisors, and managers to defend themselves rightfully, document all encounters, and file a complaint with the A.C.L.U. in a timely manner."

