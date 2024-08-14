Olea Kiosks Unveils The Chicago Healthcare Check-In Kiosk: Enhancing Patient Experience With ADA-Compliant Design

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Olea Kiosks®, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its latest advancement in healthcare technology, the Chicago Healthcare Check-In Kiosk. This innovative and inclusive solution offers a sleek, modern ADA-compliant design, elevating the user experience for all.

One of the standout features of the Chicago is its commitment to accessibility. This new design includes an offset monitor to provide easier wheelchair access and a tilt bracket to assist people of all heights. For those with low vision, the unit includes the thoughtful integration of an Audio Nav system and a keyboard to improve the user experience.

"This new design is the result of conversations with many healthcare companies that are all trying to figure out how to implement self-service properly. We wanted to ensure it addressed ADA, but not just for the sake of checking boxes, but making it user-friendly and comfortable for all users," explained Frank Olea, CEO.

"We also wanted to offer facial recognition as part of the standard product because that requirement is coming soon, so we incorporated the camera and the tilt bracket to ensure the picture can be taken properly regardless of height. You're juggling HIPPA and several requirements into one design so we're proud to deliver a kiosk that is better designed and includes more features and is better value than what's on the market today," added Olea.

The Chicago is available in three form factors: a Height-Adjustable, Freestanding and Desktop.

By streamlining the check-in process, healthcare providers can reduce wait times, optimize staff efficiency, and ultimately enhance patient satisfaction.

For more information on the Chicago Healthcare Check-In Kiosk, visit

A first-customer deployment of the Chicago kiosk is anticipated to be operational by the end of October.

About Olea Kiosks®, Inc.

Olea Kiosks® Inc., is a self-service kiosk solution provider

for government, healthcare, hospitality, travel, and entertainment. Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing, design, and innovation have made it an industry leader.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, customers include Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Geisinger, Greyhound, Johns Hopkins, Kaiser Permanente, SmarteCarte, Subway Sandwiches, and Universal Studios. Olea Kiosks can be found wherever high-volume authentications and transactions are required, including 50+ major airports, amusement parks, and premier stadiums across all 5 major US sports leagues.

For more information, visit

.

PHOTO LINK:

Caption: Olea Kiosks Unveils the Chicago Healthcare Check-In Kiosk.

Story ID: S2P120312

This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at .

SOURCE Olea Kiosks