Technology Lab Ranks On The 2024 Inc. 5000

Josh Boyd, Founder & CEO, Technology Lab

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 150% Percent, Technology Lab Ranks No. 3,247 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

- Josh Boyd, Founder & CEO, Technology LabNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- revealed today that Technology Lab ranks No. 3,247 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.“Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a monumental achievement for Technology Lab. This recognition reflects our team's relentless dedication and innovative spirit, as well as the trust and support of our clients,” said Josh Boyd, Founder & CEO, Technology Lab.“Our commitment to delivering top-notch IT solutions tailored specifically for K-12 schools has driven our growth and success. We are honored to be among the fastest-growing companies in America and remain firm in our mission to simplify and enhance technology for educational institutions.”The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”“Joining the ranks of the Inc. 5000 is a proud moment for Technology Lab,” said James Pope, Chief Revenue Officer, Technology Lab.“This milestone reflects our unwavering focus on providing our clients with exceptional service and strategic technology solutions. It also underscores the hard work and passion of our entire team. As we continue to grow and innovate, we are excited about the future and the opportunities to further support the educational sector with superior IT services and solutions.”About Technology LabTechnology Lab is a leading IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) focused on independent schools, specializing in Managed IT Services, Technology Strategy Services (Virtual CIO), Security Services, and Products & Services that keep schools compliant and thriving. Founded in 2009, Technology Lab is an award-winning Microsoft and Apple-certified MSP, Google for Education Partner, E-Rate Certified, Channel Futures MSP 501 and MSP 500, CRN Fast Growth 150, and Inc. 5000 company. To learn more, visit technologylab .About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

