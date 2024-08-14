Vietjet To Boost International Connectivity With Addition Of 10 New A321neo ACF Aircraft

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vietjet, Vietnam's leading new-age carrier, is expected to add 10 new-generation aircraft to its modern fleet in the final months of 2024. This expansion aims to meet the growing demand and serve on both domestic and international routes.



The new aircraft, expected to be delivered starting in August 2024, are primarily the latest A321neo ACF model from Airbus. In 2019, Vietjet became the first airline in the world to operate the A321neo ACF (Airbus Cabin Flex).



Recently, Vietjet signed a contract to purchase 20 new-generation wide-body A330neo (A330-900) aircraft from Airbus, valued at $7.4 billion. Passengers will soon be able to fly on Vietjet's new A330neo aircraft, enjoying longer, safer, more comfortable, and modern routes.



Vietjet's fleet of over 100 aircraft currently includes some of the most advanced and safest models in the world, such as the A320, A321ceo, A321neo - A321neo ACF, and A330, all aimed at protecting the environment and saving fuel, with the goal of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Vietjet has transported 200 million passengers, including millions of first-time flyers.



With 10 aircraft expected to be delivered by the end of 2024, Vietjet will continue to expand its network both within Vietnam and internationally, reaching new destinations in Australia, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, and beyond. This expansion is designed to meet the needs of both locals and tourists, offering joyful and fulfilling flight experiences with professional and dedicated flight crews. Vietjet's safe flights connect nations, cultures, and continents, promoting economic development, cultural exchange, tourism, and more.



Additionally, in India, the airline has established several strategic expansions, operating a total of 29 weekly round-trip flights and creating direct connections between Vietnam and four key Indian cities – New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi. VietJet's footprint and connectivity between Vietnam and India are well established, expanding through modern fleets, dedicated crews, and attractive promotions specific to Indian customers.





About Vietjet



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

