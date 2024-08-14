عربي


Team Azerbaijan At Paris 2024 Pays Tribute To National Leader Heydar Aliyev

8/14/2024 7:19:00 AM

Fatima Latifova

Team Azerbaijan at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, including Olympic champions and medalists, visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers at his grave, Azernews reports.

The delegation also visited the Alley of Martyrs, placing flowers at the graves of the martyrs of the Patriotic War.

Team Azerbaijan won a total of 7 medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, sharing 30th-31st places with Croatia.

Azerbaijani judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (-100kg) were crowned Olympic champions, while taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov (58kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92kg) claimed silver medals. Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67kg), and freestyle wrestlers Magomedkhan Magomedov (97kg) and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125kg) secured bronze medals.

