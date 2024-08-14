President Ilham Aliyev: Our Successes In Olympic Games Are Evidence That Azerbaijan Is Strong Sports Nation
Date
8/14/2024 7:19:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“The Olympic Games is a competition that stands out from all
other sports competitions. It is a sports festival held every four
years, and, of course, every athlete and every country specifically
prepares for these Games,” Azernews reports,
citing President Ilham Aliyev as he said during meeting with
Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at the Paris Summer Olympic
Games, along with their coaches.
The head of state noted:“Our successes in the Olympic Games in
previous years and in the latest Games are evidence that Azerbaijan
is a strong sports nation. It is no coincidence that we finished
these Games among the top 30 countries in the world – with two
gold, two silver, and three bronze medals. I think that is a very
good result.”
MENAFN14082024000195011045ID1108553616
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.