President Ilham Aliyev: Our Successes In Olympic Games Are Evidence That Azerbaijan Is Strong Sports Nation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The Olympic Games is a competition that stands out from all other sports competitions. It is a sports festival held every four years, and, of course, every and every country specifically prepares for these Games,” Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as he said during meeting with Azerbaijani who won medals at the Paris Summer Olympic Games, along with their coaches.

The head of state noted:“Our successes in the Olympic Games in previous years and in the latest Games are evidence that Azerbaijan is a strong sports nation. It is no coincidence that we finished these Games among the top 30 countries in the world – with two gold, two silver, and three bronze medals. I think that is a very good result.”