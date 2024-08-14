عربي


Azerbaijani President: We Should Start Preparing For Next Olympic Games Now

8/14/2024 7:19:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Of course, after a certain rest, a new process of preparations will start-preparations for both the European and world championships will go on. Of course, we should start preparing for the next Olympic Games now,” Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as he said during meeting with Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at the Paris Summer Olympic Games, along with their coaches.

“Several sports are undergoing a generational change. Therefore, of course, we should approach the next Olympic Games from this perspective and pay special attention to children and youth sports from now on,” the head of state added.

AzerNews

