Azerbaijani President: We Should Start Preparing For Next Olympic Games Now
Date
8/14/2024 7:19:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“Of course, after a certain rest, a new process of preparations
will start-preparations for both the European and world
championships will go on. Of course, we should start preparing for
the next Olympic Games now,” Azernews reports,
citing President Ilham Aliyev as he said during meeting with
Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at the Paris Summer Olympic
Games, along with their coaches.
“Several sports are undergoing a generational change. Therefore,
of course, we should approach the next Olympic Games from this
perspective and pay special attention to children and youth sports
from now on,” the head of state added.
