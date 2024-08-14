President: These Games Showed Again That Development Of Sports In Azerbaijan Is Consistent Process

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “These Games showed again that the development of sports in Azerbaijan is a consistent process,” Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as he said during meeting with Azerbaijani who won medals at the Paris Summer Olympic Games, along with their coaches.

Recalling that Azerbaijani athletes won medals in five sports disciplines-judo, boxing, taekwondo, Greco-Roman wrestling, and freestyle wrestling-the head of state said:“In other words, this shows that many sports disciplines are developing in Azerbaijan.”