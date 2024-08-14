عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President: These Games Showed Again That Development Of Sports In Azerbaijan Is Consistent Process

President: These Games Showed Again That Development Of Sports In Azerbaijan Is Consistent Process


8/14/2024 7:19:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “These Games showed again that the development of sports in Azerbaijan is a consistent process,” Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as he said during meeting with Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at the Paris Summer Olympic Games, along with their coaches.

Recalling that Azerbaijani athletes won medals in five sports disciplines-judo, boxing, taekwondo, Greco-Roman wrestling, and freestyle wrestling-the head of state said:“In other words, this shows that many sports disciplines are developing in Azerbaijan.”

MENAFN14082024000195011045ID1108553614


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search