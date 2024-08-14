President: These Games Showed Again That Development Of Sports In Azerbaijan Is Consistent Process
8/14/2024 7:19:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“These Games showed again that the development of sports in
Azerbaijan is a consistent process,” Azernews
reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as he said during meeting
with Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at the Paris Summer
Olympic Games, along with their coaches.
Recalling that Azerbaijani athletes won medals in five sports
disciplines-judo, boxing, taekwondo, Greco-Roman wrestling, and
freestyle wrestling-the head of state said:“In other words, this
shows that many sports disciplines are developing in
Azerbaijan.”
