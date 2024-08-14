ACA Marketing Celebrates Inclusion In The Inc. 5000 List As One Of America's Fastest-Growing Companies Ranked 579Th Nationwide And 46Th In Advertising

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ACA Marketing, a trailblazer in the advertising industry, proudly announces its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2024, securing the 579th spot nationwide, 46th in California, and 36th in Los Angeles. This recognition marks a significant achievement for the Latino-owned company, distinguishing it as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

ACA Marketing Celebrates Inclusion in the Inc. 5000 List as One of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

Founded with a vision to revolutionize the advertising landscape, Latino and female-owned ACA Marketing has quickly become a leader in the industry, particularly by tapping into the explosive growth of Latin music and the dynamic world of digital outdoor advertising. The company's innovative strategies and deep understanding of diverse cultural markets have propelled its rapid growth and success both in the U.S. and globally.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000," said Sean Valadez, ACA Marketing COO. "This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and it underscores the impact that Latino-owned businesses can have in driving the future of the advertising industry. We are excited to continue our journey of delivering unparalleled value to our clients and expanding our reach within the growing Latin music and digital advertising sectors."

As the advertising industry evolves, ACA Marketing remains committed to pioneering new approaches that resonate with diverse audiences. The company's unique blend of cultural insight and cutting-edge technology has positioned it at the forefront of industry trends, making it a key player in the market.

ACA Marketing's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list highlights its impressive growth and serves as an inspiration to other minority-owned businesses striving to make their mark. With this achievement, ACA Marketing is set to continue its upward trajectory, shaping the future of advertising in the U.S. and beyond.

About ACA Marketing:

Founded in 1999 by veteran Latin music marketing pioneer Ayelet Corona, ACA Marketing connects brands with Latin artists and the rapidly growing Latino youth market, creating new opportunities in experiential marketing, sponsorships, concert promotion, and guerrilla marketing. Since joining the company in 2007, COO Sean Valadez has expanded its services to focus on national and international out-of-home (OOH) advertising, growing its offerings across Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. ACA Marketing's clients include Warner Music Latina, Universal Music Latin Entertainment, Sony Music Latin, Virgin Music Latin, Live Nation, and FonoVisa. For more information, visit acamarketing.

