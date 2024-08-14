Mosaic Health Introduced As A National Primary Care Delivery Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mosaic will accelerate innovation in comprehensive primary care, enhance the healthcare experience, and improve health outcomes

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R") and Elevance Health announced today the introduction of

Mosaic Health, a national care delivery bringing together apree health and Millennium Physician Group ("MPG") to offer a unique set of clinical and digital capabilities to diverse patient populations across the United States.

"Mosaic Health will innovate on existing risk-based care delivery models, and I am excited to work closely with its operating companies and Elevance Health to foster collaboration and help Mosaic Health's operating companies better serve our providers and deliver exceptional care and services to more patients and communities," said CD&R Operating Partner Clay Richards, who will serve as Mosaic Health Executive Chairman. "Mosaic Health demonstrates CD&R's continued commitment to investing in and growing innovative healthcare companies that increase access to high-quality and affordable healthcare, and we are excited for this new chapter of innovation, expanded access and growth."

Mosaic Health will enable the exchange of resources and knowledge across the operating companies which comprise Mosaic Health to accelerate progress toward their shared mission by taking a whole-health approach to patient care. The combination of these operating companies allows Mosaic Health to deploy a proven community-based care model supported by unique digital patient engagement, care coordination, and navigation capabilities. Mosaic Health's operating companies will become Business Units of the unified Mosaic Health care delivery platform, and will retain distinct brands, practice operations, and clinical and office locations.

"Today marks an important milestone in the continued advancement of our primary care enablement strategy with the introduction of Mosaic Health," said Bryony Winn, President of Carelon Health at Elevance Health. "Mosaic Health represents a new model of advanced primary care, and we look forward to collaborating with Mosaic Health and CD&R to accelerate growth in new markets and deliver outstanding care to more patients and communities across the country."

Mosaic Health was formed as a result of the previously announced strategic partnership between Elevance Health and CD&R. Mosaic Health plans to add the Advanced Primary Care (APC) solution of Elevance Health's Carelon Health to its platform, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals.

About Mosaic Health

Mosaic Health is a national care delivery platform focused on expanding access to comprehensive primary care for consumers with coverage across Commercial, Individual Exchange, Medicare, and Medicaid health plans. The Business Units which comprise Mosaic Health are multi-payer and serve nearly one million consumers across 19 states, providing them with access to high quality primary care, integrated care teams, personalized navigation, expanded digital access, and specialized services for higher-need populations. Through Mosaic Health, health plans and employers have an even stronger care provider partner that delivers affordability and superior experiences for their members and employees, including value-based primary care capacity integrated with digital patient engagement and navigation. Each of the companies within Mosaic Health provide unique offerings that together promise to improve individuals' health and wellbeing, while helping care providers deliver higher quality care. For more information, please visit or follow Mosaic Health on LinkedIn.

