Dallas Rheumatologist Now Offers The Hybrid Choicetm Concierge Program From Concierge Choice Physicians

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Area patients secure additional time, service and comprehensive support from their physician

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP) , the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, today announced that Stanley Cohen, MD, a rheumatologist with Rheumatology Associates in Dallas and Irving, TX, has enrolled in the company's Hybrid ChoiceTM program, an enhanced service that offers patients greater connectivity, advocacy and support in a challenging healthcare marketplace.

Dr. Cohen is one of a growing number of specialists in Texas offering the Hybrid Choice, a blended membership model of care through Concierge Choice Physicians. The model is unique because it allows Dr. Cohen to continue to care for all his patients-both members and nonmembers.

The program is designed as simply an option

for patients who want more time, enhanced service and medical advocacy. With the Hybrid Choice, Dr. Cohen is able to provide patients with the highest level of connectivity and the comfort that comes with knowing their trusted doctor is easily within reach.

"When you work with patients who have chronic illness, particularly long-term concerns, you want to make sure they know you are available when they need care. That kind of peace of mind is invaluable," says Dr. Cohen. "I wanted to offer my patients a way to secure that support, if they feel they need it. This blended approach to concierge medicine, where only those patients who want that kind of enhanced service need to join, is the perfect solution. I'm enthusiastic about the response my program has received so far."

Membership benefits include: same-day/next-day appointments that are scheduled for longer so patients never feel rushed; a dedicated concierge coordinator at the office to answer calls and facilitate care; direct after-hours support via Dr. Cohen's private cell number; patient advocacy and enhanced coordination with other specialists and health providers; and a comprehensive annual exam with customized screenings for each patient.

"Specialists in the Dallas area are now facing the same pressure to see more and more patients that primary care physicians have experienced. It's often difficult to provide the care coordination, advocacy and connectivity that many patients want," says Keith Elgart, CCP's Chief Operating Officer. "CCP's Hybrid Choice works for both doctors and patients. Patients who join get more time and personalized attention from the doctor they know and trust, while physicians-who are often stretched to the breaking point-get to deliver that satisfying style of medicine, without the pressure. We are thrilled to be working with Dr. Cohen and his member patients."

Dr. Cohen practices at Rheumatology Associates' Dallas location (8144 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75231) and Irving location (2021 N. MacArthur Blvd., Suite 515, Irving, TX 75061.) For more information on Dr. Cohen's Hybrid Choice program, patients can call (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected] .

About Stanley Cohen, MD

Dr. Stanley Cohen is a board-certified rheumatologist and internist with Rheumatology Associates, practicing at their Dallas and Irving locations. Dr. Cohen is a Clinical Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center and Co-Director of the Division of Rheumatology at Presbyterian Hospital, Dallas. He also is Co-Medical Director of Metroplex Clinical Research Center. He is a past president of the American College of Rheumatology and was honored in 2016 with the designation of Master by the American College of Rheumatology.

Dr. Cohen completed a degree in biology from the University of Virginia and received his Doctor of Medicine with honors, from the University of Alabama School of Medicine in Birmingham. He completed an internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Parkland Memorial Hospital, Dallas, Texas, and a fellowship in Rheumatology at UT Southwestern/St. Paul University Hospital.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice PhysiciansTM is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today-Hybrid and FullFlexTM. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size-from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations-both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 500 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians