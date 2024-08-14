Birmingham-Based Evernest Named To Inc. 5000 List For Eighth Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernest, a national, full-service and property management firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, has again been named to the Inc. 5000 list. This is the eighth time the company has earned the designation in the last nine years.

The annual Inc. 5000 list is regarded as the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies across the United States. It represents only the top 5,000 aggressively expanding organizations. This year, Evernest is number 1,196, firmly in the top 25% of those recognized companies.

"Our team deserves all the credit for this, particularly in the face of a challenging real estate market these past 18 months" said Matthew

Whitaker, Evernest Founder and CEO. "Making the list for an eighth time is a testament to all their hard work and dedication to serving our clients and residents."

Evernest offers rental home property management and real estate brokerage services for its clients. The firm is an all-in-one real estate partner, wherein clients fulfill all of their real estate investment needs under one roof. Evernest is active in more than 30 markets across the United States.

"We have some exciting plans to keep on growing in the works," said Whitaker. "Hopefully, at this time next year, we'll be patting the team on the back for making the Inc. 5000 list for the ninth time!"

ABOUT EVERNEST

Evernest operates in over 30 real estate markets across the country. It is one of the nation's largest single-family and small multifamily investment brokers and property management providers. The firm manages about 14,000 homes for over 6,000 owners, brokers more than 500 investment deals annually, and has made the

Inc. 5000 list eight of the last nine years. Learn more about Evernest at Evernest .

