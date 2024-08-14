I-Mab To Release 1H 2024 Financial Results On August 28, 2024
Conference call to discuss financial results and recent business highlights to take place on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 8:00 AM ET
ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB ) (the "Company"), a US-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 8:00 AM ET to discuss financial results, pipeline progress and recent business highlights for the half year ended June 30, 2024.
I-Mab Conference Call and Webcast Information :
Investors and analysts are invited to join the conference call at 8:00 AM ET on August 28, 2024, via:
Domestic Dial-in : 1-877-407-0784
International Dial-in : 1-201-689-8560
Conference ID : 13747695
Webcast : please click here
Note that Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call meTM link for instant telephone access to the event.
The Call meTM link will be made active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A webcast of the call will also be available on the I-Mab website , on the Upcoming Events section of the Investor Relations page , available by clicking here . A replay of the call will be accessible under the Past Events
section of the Investor Relations page and will be archived for 6 months.
About
I-Mab
I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB ) is a US-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer.
I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland.
For more information, please visit
and follow
us on
LinkedIn
and
X .
