I-Mab To Release 1H 2024 Financial Results On August 28, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB ) (the "Company"), a US-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the of cancer, today announced that it plans to host a call and webcast on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 8:00 AM ET to discuss financial results, pipeline progress and recent business highlights for the half year ended June 30, 2024.

I-Mab Conference Call and Webcast Information :

Investors and analysts are invited to join the conference call at 8:00 AM ET on August 28, 2024, via:



Domestic Dial-in : 1-877-407-0784

International Dial-in : 1-201-689-8560

Conference ID : 13747695 Webcast : please click here

Note that Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call meTM link for instant telephone access to the event.

The Call meTM link will be made active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast of the call will also be available on the I-Mab website , on the Upcoming Events section of the Investor Relations page , available by clicking here . A replay of the call will be accessible under the Past Events

section of the Investor Relations page and will be archived for 6 months.

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB ) is a US-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer.

I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland.

