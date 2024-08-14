USX Cyber And Critical IT Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership To Elevate Cybersecurity For Small And Midsize Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VIENNA, Va., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USX Cyber, a leader in advanced cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Critical IT Solutions (CITS), a premier IT services company. This partnership aims to provide small businesses across the United States with enhanced cybersecurity services, reduced operational costs, and improved client satisfaction.

New Collaboration Enhances Cybersecurity Delivery, Reduces Costs, and Increases Profitability for Clients Nationwide.

By joining forces, USX and CITS are committed to protecting America's small businesses through comprehensive and adaptive cybersecurity solutions. This partnership enables CITS to leverage USX Cyber's state-of-the-art GUARDIENT XDRTM

platform, which offers enterprise-grade cybersecurity on a single pane of glass. This platform supports scalable, adaptive, and profitable cybersecurity operations.

"Partnering with USX Cyber allows us to reduce operational costs while simultaneously improving our cybersecurity delivery capabilities," said Hani Eshack, President and CEO of Critical IT Solutions. "This collaboration replaces the pain and frustration of fragmented security tools and services with a cohesive, powerful solution that enhances our clients' satisfaction and boosts our profitability."

The GUARDIENT XDR platform provided by USX Cyber is designed to be user-friendly and easy to onboard, supported by comprehensive X-MattersTM

playbooks, SOPs, and documentation. This support elevates Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) capabilities, enabling them to deliver top-tier security services to their clients.

By partnering with USX Cyber, Critical IT Solutions enjoys numerous benefits :



Protected and satisfied clients

Increased value delivered to clients

Savings on tool consolidation

Decreased talent costs

Reduced instances of client churn Increased revenue and profitability

USX Cyber and Critical IT Solutions are dedicated to their shared values of protecting small and midsize businesses across the nation. This partnership is set to revolutionize the way cybersecurity is delivered, ensuring that clients receive the highest level of protection and service.

About USX Cyber:

USX Cyber safeguards American businesses with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. Our unwavering commitment to innovation, exceptional customer service, and robust security enables businesses and their partners to proactively defend against evolving cyber threats. For more information, visit USX Cyber's website .

About Critical IT Solutions:

Critical IT Solutions (CITS) is a premier IT services company dedicated to delivering top-notch IT support and solutions to businesses nationwide. For more information, visit CITS's website .

To learn more about GUARDIENT and how it can benefit your business, or explore partnership opportunities, please contact either company at:

USX Cyber Media Contact:

Rod Volz

Chief Growth Officer, USX Cyber

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (828) 974-8696

Critical IT Solutions Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (800) 123-4567

SOURCE USX Cyber