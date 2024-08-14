Garmin Announces Support Of New Satellite SOS On Google Pixel Smartphones

OLATHE, Kan., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN ) today announced the integration of its satellite SOS emergency response coordination service into Google's Android ecosystem, beginning with the latest Pixel 9 in the U.S. Under the agreement, Pixel users in the U.S. may be able to connect with Garmin ResponseSM emergency response coordination services when cellular and Wi-Fi coverage is not available using Pixel's Satellite SOS feature1. The integration opens future opportunities for Garmin Response to provide its world-renowned services across additional Android devices.

"Garmin welcomes the opportunity to expand our proven, premium satellite emergency response coordination services to the Android ecosystem, starting with Google Pixel 9 in the U.S. Each year, Garmin Response supports thousands of SOS activations, likely saving lives in the process. We are looking forward to collaborating with Google to help people connect to emergency services when they need them." - Brad Trenkle, Garmin Co-Chief Operating Officer

How Satellite SOS on Google Pixel works

Pixel 9 users who encounter an emergency in the US and are outside of cellular or Wi-fi range may access the Google Satellite SOS feature and connect with Garmin Response, which is staffed 24/7. Professionally trained emergency incident coordinators will gather relevant information and begin coordinating a response using Garmin Response's vast global network of law enforcement agencies, emergency services providers, search and rescue professionals, embassies, coast guards, and more. Garmin Response maintains communication with the customer and, when appropriate, their designated emergency contacts until the incident is resolved.

Proven emergency response capabilities

Response coordinates more than 17,000 SOS activations a year, providing emergency response coordination services in more than 150 countries across every continent and all of the world's oceans.

A global database of local first responders enables response coordinators to quickly make contact with the most appropriate agency in time-critical situations, offering support in multiple languages.



