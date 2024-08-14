CKGSB And University Of Sydney Partner To Foster Unicorns In New Energy And Industrial Disruption

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong School of Business (CKGSB)

and the University of Sydney announced a strategic partnership on 13 August 2024 in Sydney to jointly foster next-generation unicorns with a focus on new energy, digitalization and disruption to traditional industries in Australia and the Asia Pacific nations that are part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Bing Xiang , Founding Dean and Dean's Distinguished Chair Professor of China Business and Globalization at CKGSB, and , Dean of the University of Sydney Business School, signed the agreement on behalf of both schools.

"Unicorn companies play a key role in generating economic disruption, which is central to economic development and social advancement for both developed nations like Australia and developing economies," said Dean Xiang. "This is particularly important in promoting upward social mobility, especially among young people." Dean Xiang went on to explain that, precisely for this reason, CKGSB is the first business school, since 2015, to offer programs specifically designed for unicorn and soon-to-be-unicorn founders.

"CKGSB has spent years working with leading schools and institutions to build a global ecosystem for the next generation of unicorn and soon-to-be-unicorn companies, with a renewed and enhanced emphasis on global responsibility, social purpose and long-term perspective," emphasized Dean Xiang. "We are delighted and honored to partner with the University of Sydney to offer a program that can help future unicorn leaders to sustainably grow in Australia and the broader RCEP region."

Professor Sargent noted, "This collaboration represents a significant step towards integrating cutting-edge digital and ESG strategies in traditional sectors, further enriching our commitment to shaping industry-ready leaders who can navigate and innovate in complex, global markets.

The partnership leverages CKGSB's attested strengths in educating established and future unicorn leaders and the University of Sydney Business School's research and history in supporting the dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystems throughout Australia and Asia.

The program is now open for application and will take place on 11-14 February 2025 in Sydney. For more information about the program, please visit: New Energy and the Disruption of Traditional Industries - CKGSB .

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)