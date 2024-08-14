Mediwound Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Provides Company Update

€16.25 Million EIC Funding Expedites EscharEx® Development for Foot Ulcers, Significantly Expanding the Addressable Market; Phase III Study for Venous Leg Ulcers to Begin in H2 2024

YAVNE, Israel, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and provided a corporate update.

“This has been another strong quarter for MediWound as we continue to successfully execute our strategic plan,” said Ofer Gonen, Chief Executive Officer of MediWound.“We have completed construction of our new GMP-compliant, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for NexoBrid® addressing the growing global demand for this product. We are well on track to achieving our two remaining key goals: accelerating NexoBrid's revenue growth and initiating the Phase III clinical trial for EscharEx.

In addition to these strategic milestones, we secured €16.25 million in funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC) to expand EscharEx's indications to include diabetic foot ulcers, significantly increasing the product's total addressable market. Furthermore, we raised $25 million in financing led by Mölnlycke Health Care, an industry leader, demonstrating confidence in our technology and further strengthening our financial position.”

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights , Recent Developments and Upcoming Milestones :

NexoBrid



Construction of our new, state-of-the-art GMP-compliant manufacturing facility is complete. Commissioning will begin soon, aiming for full operational capacity in 2025. This expansion will increase manufacturing capacity sixfold.

U.S. launch by Vericel continues to build momentum. Approximately 70 burn centers have completed submissions to Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) committees, with 40+ centers already obtaining approval, and nearly all of those placing initial product orders. Vericel reported a notable increase in hospital orders and the number of patients treated, driving a revenue growth of 76% over prior quarter.

Results from the U.S. NexoBrid Expanded Access Protocol (NEXT) were positive and aligned with the findings from Phase III studies. Conducted at 29 burn centers across the U.S. with 239 patients enrolled, and designed to ensure continuous availability until commercialization, NEXT reaffirmed NexoBrid's proven safety and efficacy in eschar removal, significantly reducing the need for surgical procedures in burn patients. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the pediatric indication is expected in the third quarter of 2024.

EscharEx



Phase III study of EscharEx for treating venous leg ulcers (VLUs) is scheduled to start in the second half of 2024, as planned.

€16.25 million in funding from the EIC will accelerate the clinical development of EscharEx for treating diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). This will expedite MediWound's DFU program, and its associated revenue projections by four years. DFUs are more prevalent than VLUs, with a higher percentage of them requiring debridement. Preparations for the DFU Phase II/III study are currently underway. Results of EscharEx Phase II ChronEx study were published in THE LANCET's eClinicalMedicine journal. EscharEx outperformed non-surgical SOC in debridement and promotion of healthy granulation tissue.



Corporate Developments



Secured $25 million in a strategic private investment in public equity with several new and existing investors. Mölnlycke Health Care, a global leader in innovative wound care solutions, led the PIPE and has entered into a collaboration agreement with MediWound. Company included in the Russell 3000® Index, as part of the 2024 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights



Revenue : Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $5.1 million, up from $4.8 million in the same period of 2023. The increase is primarily attributed to revenue from Vericel.

Gross Profit : Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $0.4 million, representing 9% of total revenue, compared to $1.1 million, representing 24% of total revenue in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in gross margin is mainly due to changes in the revenue mix and nonrecurring production costs.

Expenditures :



Research and Development : R&D expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $1.9 million, compared to $2.0 million in the same period of 2023. Selling, General, and Administrative : SG&A expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $3.0 million, compared to $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.



Operating Results : Operating loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $4.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Net P rofit ( Loss) : Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $6.3 million, or $0.68 per share, compared to a net profit of $0.9 million, or $0.10 per share, in the second quarter of 2023. This change is primarily due to financial expenses driven by the revaluation of warrants. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA : Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was a loss of $3.4 million, compared to a loss of $3.0 million in the same period of 2023.

Year-to-Date 202 4 Financial Highlights



Revenue: Total revenues for the first half of 2024 were $10.0 million, up from $8.6 million in the first half of 2023. The increase is mainly attributed to revenue from Vericel and new contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

Gross Profit : Gross profit for the first half of 2024 was $1.1 million, or 11% of total revenue, compared to $2.0 million, or 23% of total revenue, in the first half of 2023.

Expenditures :



Research and Development : R&D expenses for the first half of 2024 were $3.4 million, compared to $4.1 million in the first half of 2023. This decrease is primarily due to the completion of the EscharEx Phase II study.

Selling, General, and Administrative : SG&A expenses for the first half of 2024 were $5.9 million, down from $6.2 million in the first half of 2023. Operating Results: Operating loss for the first half of 2024 was $8.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $8.4 million in the same period of 2023.



Net Loss: Net loss for the first half of 2024 was $16.0 million, or $1.73 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million, or $0.32 per share, in the first half of 2023. The increase in net loss is primarily attributable to financial expenses from the revaluation of warrants, which amounted to $8 million, driven by a 53% increase in the Company's share price. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2024 was a loss of $6.2 million, compared to a loss of $6.4 million in the first half of 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and deposits totaling $29.7 million, compared to $42.1 million as of December 31, 2023. In the first half of 2024, the Company received $0.6 million from the exercise of Series A warrants. The Company utilized $12.9 million to fund its activities in the first half of 2024, including $4.3 million allocated to CAPEX primarily for facility scale-up.

On July 15, the Company successfully raised $25 million through a PIPE offering. Following the PIPE, the issued and outstanding shares of NIS 0.07 par value were 10,786,423.

