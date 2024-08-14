Polyurethane Market Share Projection: CAGR Of 5.3% Envisions To Reach USD 87.54 Billion By 2032 - Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Polyurethane Market

Polyurethane: Rising Demand in Automotive, Furniture, and Construction, with a Focus on Eco-Friendly Solutions and Advanced Techniques

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Exactitude Consultancy has published a new research report on "Polyurethane Market Size 2024". Polyurethane (PU or PUR) is a polymer with links of polyols and isocyanate sequenced in an alternate method. It is formed by the reaction between polyols and isocyanate. It has two types: thermosetting polymer and thermoplastic polymer. It is widely used in manufacturing gaskets, elastomers, high-performance adhesives, surface coating, and synthetic fibers. In addition, the increasing use of innovative production technologies with advanced features is anticipated to impact the market positively. For example, the development of TPU and PU acrylate oligomers blended and radiation-cured to achieve semi-interpenetrating polymer networks (IPN).

PU adhesives are durable, flexible, and have better bonding and impact resistance. This product type is typically used in vehicle interiors to bond windshields, seal fuel tanks, and residential buildings & construction applications. High demand for adhesives from construction projects is expected to be one of the leading market trends. PU coatings protect the substrate from abrasion, corrosion, and weathering. These coatings adhere to a great extent to the base material. Increasing demand for PU coatings from the automotive, construction, and furniture industries will propel the polyurethane market growth.

The global polyurethane market is expected to grow at 5.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. It is expected to reach above USD 87.54 billion by 2032 from USD 55 billion in 2023. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market".

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

Major vendors in the Global Polyurethane Market include Dow Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsui & Co. Plastics Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Recticel NV/SA, Woodbridge, DIC Corporation, RTP Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG, and Tosoh Corporation and others...

September 2023- Huntsman developed the first liquid thermoplastic polyurethane (LTPU) for the footwear industry. The product enables the high-speed manufacturing of athleisure and sports footwear compared to thermoplastic polyurethane. The purpose of the product development is to maximize the revenue from the plastic segment.

October 2022- BASF SE launched a new polyurethane product. The company announced the launch of the RODIM film made from PU to protect the paint of a car. The film is invisible and is expected to provide multifaceted, long-lasting protection for automotive coating.

Market Segmentation 2024 to 2032

Polyurethane Market by Material Type, 2020-2032, (USD Million)

Polyol

MDI

TDI

Others

Polyurethane Market by Product Type, 2020-2032, (USD Million)

Flexible Foam

Rigid Foam

Coating

Adhesive and Sealants

Elastomers

Others

Polyurethane Market by End User, 2020-2032, (USD Million)

Building and Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Bedding and Furniture

Footwear

Appliances and White Goods

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

The Asia Pacific market stood at USD 39.97 billion in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major portion of the global polyurethane market share in terms of revenue and volume and is projected to exhibit significant growth. The increasing demand for applications in the furniture and construction industries will contribute to the market growth in this region. China accounted for the largest share within the region in 2023 and is expected to remain the largest in the market throughout the forecast period due to the expanding construction industry.

