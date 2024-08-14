Radius Agent's Copilot Program Receives Award For 2024 Digital Mortgage Product Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Radius Agent's mortgage division, LoanDesk, has been awarded Digital Mortgage Product of the Year.

Radius Agent has been awarded Digital Mortgage Product of the Year in the highly competitive 4th Annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards for their CoPilot program.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Radius Agent 's mortgage division, LoanDesk, has been awarded Digital Mortgage Product of the Year in the highly competitive 4th Annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards for their CoPilot program . This prestigious accolade underscores the CoPilot program's transformative impact on the real estate industry and solidifies Radius Agent's position as a leader in innovative solutions for real estate professionals.In a field brimming with cutting-edge products, CoPilot distinguished itself from thousands of other submissions due to its ability to address the evolving needs of modern, high producing real estate entrepreneurs. CoPilot enables real estate agents to obtain their MLO license, expanding their service offerings. LoanDesk's expert team then supports the mortgage process, allowing agents to focus on building client relationships while earning additional income."We are profoundly honored to receive this award," expressed Sam Kasle, Co-founder and COO at Radius Agent. "CoPilot is a direct response to the evolving needs of real estate agents and their clients, particularly in light of recent industry changes. CoPilot is a testament to our commitment to helping agents navigate a changing landscape and maximize their earning potential."LoanDesk Director of Mortgage Joseph Flannery, a U.S. top twenty mortgage broker, has seen an increase in CoPilot program growth of 320% in deal volume since Q2, 2024.“The PropTech Breakthrough Awards celebrate the most groundbreaking innovations shaping the future of real estate, and CoPilot could not be more suited to that definition,” stated Mr. Flannery.“CoPilot solves a critical challenge for real estate entrepreneurs while delivering tangible value. This award is a testament to LoanDesk's impact on the real estate, lending, and proptech industries.”LoanDesk is committed to empowering real estate professionals and their clients with innovative solutions that drive success. For more information about LoanDesk's CoPilot program, please visit the CoPilot site.About Radius AgentRadius Agent is a modern real estate brokerage built on the foundation of agent empowerment. We leverage cutting-edge technology to streamline workflows, simplify transactions, and provide agents with the tools they need to excel. From AI-powered assistance to seamless transactions, Radius Agent believes in equipping real estate entrepreneurs with the tools and service they need in order to concentrate on what matters most – exceptional client service and building lasting relationships.About LoanDeskLoanDesk Mortgage is a premier mortgage broker dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and competitive loan options. The company offers a diverse range of mortgage products tailored to individual needs. With a strong emphasis on technology and personalized support, LoanDesk simplifies the home loan process, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience for borrowers and the real estate agents they work with.

Stephanie Totty

Radius Agent

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram