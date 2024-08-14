Data POEM Launches 'The AI Cockpit': Connected Intelligence Hub Powered By Causal AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bharath Gaddam, Founder-CEO, Data POEMNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Data POEM , a pioneer in Connected Intelligence powered by Causal AI, today announced the launch of The AI Cockpit, a suite of interconnected products designed to maximize marketing strategy and optimize business drivers and tactics.The AI Cockpit empowers businesses to break free from traditional siloed models and make informed decisions based on a holistic understanding of all business drivers.In today's rapidly evolving, interconnected marketplace, businesses face the challenge of planning and optimizing across multiple business drivers, such as media, promotions, discounts, and external factors, such as weather, inflation, etc. Traditional measurement approaches rely on siloed models, leading to fragmented insights and missed marketing opportunities that lead to inaccurate marketing ROI.Data POEM's AI Cockpit provides clients with a fully integrated marketing intelligence platform that combines all marketing tactics and strategies, delivering a 360-degree view of marketing program effectiveness at both tactical and strategic levels.The AI Cockpit Product Suite:The AI Cockpit offers a fully integrated, comprehensive suite of solutions and interconnected product offerings for standalone use..Growth Planning Module: A strategic tool for planning and allocating resources across all business drivers. Provides granular connected ROI insights and 90% forecasting accuracy monthly..Agile Planning & Optimization Module: This module delivers insights into the causal effects of different factors monthly, enabling data-driven strategy adjustments. It offers monthly insights into Media ROI, Shopper ROI, Trade/Promo ROI, and Price impact.Benefits of The AI Cockpit:.Breaks down silos and gains a holistic view of business performance..Makes informed decisions based on connected intelligence..Achieves unprecedented growth through precise planning and optimization.About Data POEMDATA POEM is a pioneering force in connected intelligence, driven by the power of causal AI. In an interconnected consumer world where traditional measurement creates isolated views, Data POEM bridges gaps to reveal the full picture. The company is dismantling outdated paradigms through innovation and AI, empowering businesses to understand the true impact of all their growth efforts and achieve unprecedented growth.

