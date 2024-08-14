Calibo Announces Two New Patents To Revolutionize Software Development And Data Engineering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Patents Signal Major Advancements in Automated Software Development and Data Management Technologies

- Scott Sandschafer, CEO, CaliboSOUTHFIELD, MI, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Calibo, a leading innovator in the self-service and data engineering space, today announced the approval of two new patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.Both patents enable seamless integration and orchestration of various technologies, reducing the complexity and manual efforts traditionally associated with software development and data pipeline management .These patents represent significant advancements in software development and data engineering, reinforcing Calibo's commitment to innovation and excellence and its mission to simplify and accelerate software development, deployment, and data engineering activities.“The approval of these two patents marks a pivotal moment for Calibo as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation in software development and data engineering,” said Scott Sandschafer, CEO of Calibo.He continued:“These advancements epitomize our dedication to simplifying complex processes and accelerating the delivery of business applications. By integrating sophisticated automation and orchestration capabilities into our platform, we are empowering organizations to adapt swiftly to the ever-changing digital landscape, ultimately driving better decision-making and operational efficiency.”PATENT 1: An Advanced Software Platform for Seamless Development and Deployment (Inventor: Shubhabrata Mohanty). This patent addresses the complexities often associated with the various stages of software product development, providing a more integrated and streamlined approach.The patent covers an advanced software platform architecture that facilitates the definition, design, development, and deployment of software products. The system includes a user action designer that renders a user interface on a device and records user actions related to selecting operations and technologies.By automating and orchestrating technology services, Calibo's platform significantly reduces the time and effort required for software development, enabling organizations to adapt quickly to changing technological landscapes and business needs.PATENT 2: Creation and Management of Data Pipelines (Inventors: Shubhabrata Mohanty, Nitin Bajaj, Rajani Aniket Vanarase). This patent focuses on an architecture designed for creating and managing data pipelines .This system employs a user action designer tool to render an interface on a user device and record actions such as selecting pipeline stages and corresponding technologies. The innovative approach used simplifies the traditionally complex process of managing data pipelines, ensuring cohesive and efficient data flow across various stages.By offering a unified platform for data pipeline management, Calibo enables businesses to handle data more effectively, promoting better decision-making and operational efficiency.The acquisition of these patents represents a significant milestone in Calibo's journey, underscoring its dedication to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses to achieve greater agility and efficiency.About CaliboCalibo is the industry's first self-service platform that accelerates the development of data and digital solutions by integrating, orchestrating, and automating the software development lifecycle from ideation to productization across your digital ecosystem. For more information about Calibo's innovative solutions and how they can benefit your business, please visit .

