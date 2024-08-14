Magic Software Reports Second Quarter And First Half 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OR YEHUDA, Israel, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) (“the Company”), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2024. Summary Results for the Second Quarter 2024 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP Non-GAAP Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change Revenues $ 136.3 $ 137.6 (1.0%) $ 136.3 $ 137.6 (1.0%) Gross profit $ 38.8 $ 40.3 (3.6%) $ 40.1 $ 41.6 (3.7%) Gross margin 28.5% 29.3% (80) bps 29.4% 30.3% (90) bps Operating income $ 15.0 $ 15.4 (2.6%) $ 18.2 $ 18.4 (1.2%) Operating margin 11.0% 11.2% (20) bps 13.4% 13.4% - Net income (*) $ 9.0 $ 11.3 (20.0%) $ 11.7 $ 13.5 (13.6%) Diluted EPS $ 0.18 $ 0.23 (21.7%) $ 0.24 $ 0.28 (14.3%) (*) Attributable to Magic Software's shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Revenues for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 1.0% to $136.3 million, compared to $137.6 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended June 30, 2023), revenues for the second quarter of 2024 would have increased by 0.4% to $138.1 million. As described in the pre-announcement of our third quarter results on November 8, 2023, in the third quarter of 2023, we experienced a substantial and unexpected decline in demand for our professional services from several of our important U.S.-based blue-chip customers which, without any advance notification, decided to immediately suspend significant parts of their active time-and-materials-based projects. This reduced demand had a negative impact on our second quarter revenues compared to the same period of the previous year of approximately $16.6 million. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, revenues for the second quarter increase by 8.5% and 4.2%, respectively.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 2.6% to $15 million, compared to $15.4 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended June 30, 2023), operating income for the second quarter of 2024 would have amounted to $15.3 million, a decrease of 0.9% compared to the same of the previous year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 1.2% to $18.2 million, compared to $18.4 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended June 30, 2023), non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2024 would have amounted to $18.5 million, compared to $18.4 million in the same period of the previous year.

Net income attributable to Magic Software's shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 20% to $9.0 million, or $0.18 per fully diluted share, compared to $11.3 million, or $0.23 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year. The decrease in net income attributable to Magic Software's shareholders was primarily attributable to the increase in interest expenses resulting from the increase in our overall financial debt and negative impact of foreign currency exchange rates fluctuation recorded with respect to monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currency.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software's shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 13.6% to $11.7 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share, compared to $13.5 million, or $0.28 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.

Summary Results for the First Half 2024 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP Non-GAAP H1 2024 H1 2023 % Change H1 2024 H1 2023 % Change Revenues $ 267.0 $ 280.0 (4.7%) $ 267.0 $ 280.0 (4.7%) Gross Profit $ 75.5 $ 79.2 (4.6%) $ 78.4 $ 81.8 (4.1%) Gross Margin 28.3% 28.3% - 29.4% 29.2% 20 bps Operating Income $ 29.5 $ 30.8 (4.3%) $ 36.4 $ 36.9 (1.5%) Operating Margin 11.0% 11.0% - 13.6% 13.2% 40 bps Net Income (*) $ 17.8 $ 21.4 (16.7%) $ 23.0 $ 26.4 (12.9%) Diluted EPS $ 0.36 $ 0.44 (18.2%) $ 0.47 $ 0.54 (13.3%) (*) Attributable to Magic Software's shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the First Half Ended June 30, 2024

Revenues for the first half period ended June 30, 2024 decreased by 4.7% to $267.0 million compared to $280.0 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the six months ended June 30, 2023), revenues for the first half period ended June 30, 2024 would have amounted to $271.5 million a decrease of 3.6% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Operating income for the first half ended June 30, 2024 decreased by 4.3% to $29.5 million compared to $30.8 million in the same period of the previous year. On constant currency basis, (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the six months ended June 30, 2023), operating income for the first half period ended June 30, 2024 would have amounted to $30.1 million, a decrease of 2.3% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the first half ended June 30, 2024, decreased by 1.5% to $36.4 million compared to $36.9 million in the same period of the previous year. On constant currency basis, (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the six months ended June 30, 2023), Non-GAAP operating income for the first half period ended June 30, 2024 would have amounted to $37 million compared to $36.9 million in the same period of the previous year.

Net income attributable to Magic Software's shareholders for the first half period ended June 30, 2024 decreased by 16.7% to $17.8 million, or $0.36 per fully diluted share, compared to $21.4 million, or $0.44 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software's shareholders for the first half period ended June 30, 2024 decreased by 12.9% to $23.0 million, or $0.47 per fully diluted share, compared to $26.4 million, or $0.54 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first half period ended June 30, 2024 amounted to $41.4 million compared to $42.6 million in the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2024, Magic's cash, cash equivalents and short and long-term bank deposits amounted to $108.4 million.

Magic is reiterating 2024 annual revenue guidance of between $540 million and $550 million.

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said :“I am pleased to report that our performance in the first half of 2024 has been increasingly improving, underscoring the positive momentum that continues to drive our business forward. While we operate in a dynamic macroeconomic landscape, which has presented challenges for some of our North American blue-chip clients, particularly in the face of softer demand and budget constraints, we remain optimistic about the future. Our business is constantly improving, and our pipeline is robust as the vast majority of our customers continue to recognize the unique value we bring, increasingly choosing us as their preferred partner for their innovative digital and cloud transformation initiatives. We are confident that this momentum driven by our ongoing efforts to cultivate cutting-edge capabilities will continue to build throughout the year and propel us toward sustained, long-term profitability and enduring value to our esteemed shareholders.”

“The State of Israel is currently enduring a challenging period, marked by uncertainty regarding the ongoing war and its potential consequences. However, our strong client relationships, robust financial foundation, and the substantial cash flow we generate enable us to continue investing in future growth, even amid economic, political, and security turbulence”

Conference Call Details

Magic Software's management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 14, 2024, at 10:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (17:30 Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic Software's results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 5 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, call the international dial-in number.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software's financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;

In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;

Cost of share-based payment;

Costs related to acquisition of new businesses;

The related tax, non-controlling interests' effects of the above items;

Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;

Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.

Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services.

For more information, visit

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“will,”“look forward”,“expect,”“believe,”“guidance” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, which filed on May 13, 2024, and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 136,250 $ 137,583 $ 266,970 $ 280,023 Cost of Revenues 97,407 97,278 191,428 200,833 Gross profit 38,843 40,305 75,542 79,190 Research and development, net 2,847 2,425 5,640 4,964 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 20,835 22,431 40,009 43,595 Increase (decrease) in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 121 - 427 (165) Total operating expenses 23,803 24,856 46,076 48,394 Operating income 15,040 15,449 29,466 30,796 Financial expenses, net 1,235 316 2,879 1,015 Income before taxes on income 13,805 15,133 26,587 29,781 Taxes on income 3,040 2,455 5,769 5,268 Net income $ 10,765 $ 12,678 $ 20,818 $ 24,513 Share of loss of companies accounted for at equity, net (85) - (149) - Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,647) (1,384) (2,839) (3,111) Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 9,033 $ 11,294 $ 17,830 $ 21,402 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share Basic 49,099 49,093 49,099 49,093 Diluted 49,099 49,133 49,099 49,133 Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 0.18 $ 0.23 $ 0.36 $ 0.44





MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP gross profit $ 38,843 $ 40,305 $ 75,542 $ 79,190 Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology 1,127 1,096 2,234 2,071 Amortization of other intangible assets 121 244 624 489 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 40,091 $ 41,645 $ 78,400 $ 81,750 GAAP operating income $ 15,040 $ 15,449 $ 29,466 $ 30,796 Gross profit adjustments 1,248 1,340 2,858 2,560 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,083 1,666 3,597 3,730 Increase (decrease) in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 121 - 427 (165) Capitalization of software development (735) (723) (1,483) (1,434) Costs related to acquisitions 158 107 302 181 Cost of share-based payment 304 609 1,195 1,231 Non-GAAP operating income $ 18,219 $ 18,448 $ 36,362 $ 36,899 GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 9,033 $ 11,294 $ 17,830 $ 21,402 Operating income adjustments 3,179 2,999 6,896 6,103 Amortization expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests (396) (377) (848) (524) Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 52 68 166 203 Deferred taxes on the above items (166) (444) (1,065) (791) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 11,702 $ 13,540 $ 22,979 $ 26,393 Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.28 $ 0.47 $ 0.54 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share 49,099 49,093 49,099 49,093 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share 49,099 49,137 49,099 49,137





Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 136,250 100% $ 137,583 100% $ 266,970 100% $ 280,023 100% Gross profit 40,091 29.4% 41,645 30.3% 78,400 29.4% 81,750 29.2% Operating income 18,219 13.4% 18,448 13.4% 36,362 13.6% 36,899 13.2% Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders 11,702 8.6% 13,540 9.8% 22,979 8.6% 26,393 9.4% Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.28 $ 0.47 $ 0.54





MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. Dollars in thousands June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,642 $ 105,943 Short-term bank deposits 722 751 Trade receivables, net 132,827 131,098 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 20,391 18,833 Total current assets 261,582 256,625 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Deferred tax assets 7,232 6,729 Right-of-use assets 25,023 25,718 Other long-term receivables and Investments in companies accounted for at equity 7,805 8,623 Property and equipment, net 7,517 7,988 Intangible assets and goodwill, net 217,805 216,723 Total long term assets 265,382 265,781 TOTAL ASSETS $ 526,964 $ 522,406 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term debt $ 25,888 $ 28,941 Trade payables 29,591 28,415 Dividend payable to Magic Software shareholders 10,016 - Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 45,269 41,492 Current maturities of lease liabilities 4,409 4,406 Liability in respect of business combinations 2,116 6,656 Put options for non-controlling interests 19,520 18,252 Deferred revenues and customer advances 20,949 13,537 Total current liabilities 157,758 141,699 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 38,968 52,267 Deferred tax liability 10,971 11,610 Long-term lease liabilities 22,489 23,101 Long-term liability in respect of business combinations 1,609 1,049 Put options of non-controlling interests - 620 Emolyee benefit liabilities 1,111 1,116 Total long term liabilities 75,148 89,763 EQUITY: Magic Software Enterprises shareholders' equity 268,944 265,981 Non-controlling interests 25,114 24,963 Total equity 294,058 290,944 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 526,964 $ 522,406





MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. Dollars in thousands Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 20,669 $ 24,513 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,106 9,917 Cost of share-based payment 1,195 1,231 Change in deferred taxes, net (1,559) (2,257) Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions - (40) Capital gain on sale of fixed assets - (5) Amortization of premium and accrued interest on debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income - (49) Effect of exchange rate on of cash and cash equivalents held in currencies other than the functional currency 389 906 Changes in value of short-term and long-term loans from banks and others and deposits, net (1,089) 499 Working capital adjustments: Trade receivables 100 17,315 Other current and long-term accounts receivable (2,071) (8,423) Trade payables 1,941 (1,333) Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 3,794 (4,072) Deferred revenues 7,904 4,439 Net cash provided by operating activities 41,379 42,641 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software development costs (1,483) (1,434) Purchase of property and equipment (618) (625) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (10,248) (15,585) Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions (7,238) (17,330) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 10 Redemption of marketable securities 968 - Investment in long-term deposits 503 (528) Investment in short-term bank deposits (670) - Proceeds from repayment of loan receivables - 541 Proceeds from short-term bank deposits 688 3,532 Investment in a company accounted for at equity (123) - Net cash used in investing activities (18,221 ) (31,419 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from sale of non-controlling interest 174 - Dividend to Magic's shareholders - (14,739) Dividend paid to non-controlling interests (2,210) (2,733) Repayment of lease liabilities (2,956) (2,720) Purchase of redeemable non-controlling interest - (5,073) Purchase of non-controlling interest (314) - Short-term and long-term loans received 10,707 49,463 Repayment of short-term and long-term loans (25,018) (10,742) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (19,617 ) 13,456 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,842) (3,121) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,699 21,557 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 105,943 83,062 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 107,642 $ 104,619