NJMEP Unveils Custom-Built RV: Bringing Advanced Manufacturing Skills To A County Near You

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NJMEP is thrilled to announce the arrival of its state-of-the-art Mobile Training Center made possible with funding from the NJ Business Action Center (NJBAC)! This custom-built RV, designed within a 2023 Winnebago WFJ38S, has recently arrived at the Cedar Knolls training center and embarked on its tour across New Jersey. This innovative mobile training center is set to revolutionize access to advanced manufacturing training, bringing specialized resources and technology directly to various manufacturing operations, schools, and community centers throughout all 21 counties in the Garden State. The NJMEP Mobile Training Center is equipped with the latest in advanced manufacturing technologies, including:





3D Printers

Robotic Arms

HAAS PLC-powered CNC mills

Augmented Reality (AR) ARC welding equipment Laser Engraving Machines



Additionally, it offers custom training options tailored to meet specific company needs, making it a versatile tool for comprehensive, hands-on training across a variety of locations.

This state-of-the-art Mobile Training Center recently made its debut at the New Jersey State Fair at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, where NJMEP's Workforce Development team engaged with the community, showcasing advanced manufacturing technologies and shared career pathways in the industry. Attendees included children, parents, and legislators like Congressman Josh Gottheimer, Assemblyman Inganamort and even Frankford Township's Mayor David Silverthorne and Sussex County Commissioner Chris Carney participated in interactive demonstrations and met local manufacturers, experiencing firsthand and gaining insights into the diverse opportunities within modern manufacturing.

The next stop will be the Trenton State House to show the New Jersey Legislature how their support is providing access to critical career advancement to every corner of the state.

"As advanced manufacturing continues to grow in our state, we're dedicated to upskilling our talent while making training and career opportunities more accessible to all communities here in New Jersey," said NJBAC's Executive Director, Melanie Willoughby. "This investment will foster talent attraction, boost career development, and encourage business partnerships throughout our 21 counties, further driving economic growth and enhancing the quality of life within the Garden State."

"This Mobile Training Center was one of the first real investments I wanted to make when I came on board with NJMEP," shared Peter Connolly, CEO, NJMEP. "When I was joining the team and held the role of COO, I heard two recurring challenges; Transportation issues holding manufacturers back from investing in professional development training for their teams and the need to engage K-12 students to show them, their parents, and school counselors that manufacturing was a viable career path. Employing this Mobile Training Center will solve both those challenges. We can deliver training to any community, any manufacturer, and utilize the Mobile Training Center as a modular classroom or hands-on training center. We can take the training facility to nearly anywhere in the state. Also, we will incorporate the Training Center in the Future Makers and Creators Tour locations we are hosting with the support of the NJEDA," Connolly continued.

This initiative aimed to inspire interest in manufacturing careers and make advanced training accessible to all. In September, the NJMEP Mobile Training Center is headed to more schools throughout New Jersey as part of the Future Makers and Creators Tour-a program that educates young New Jerseyans on the career opportunities and local manufacturers that are hiring in their area. To learn more, you can head over to njmep.org/makersandcreators to get involved or contact NJMEP at 973-998-9801 to learn how to make the Mobile Training Center work for your business!

About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize nearly $8 billion in value.

