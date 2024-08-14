Convergint Expands Into Saudi Arabia, Strengthening Its Position As A Leading Global Technology Systems Integrator

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Convergint Middle East and Africa

- Ann Fandozzi, CEORIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Convergint, a global leader in systems integration, today announced the expansion of its Middle East & Africa (MEA) operations into Saudi Arabia. The company will offer customers a comprehensive suite of advanced solutions in security, IT infrastructure, and audio-visual systems. With the largest technical workforce in the market, including 10,000 colleagues across 220 global offices, Convergint leads the industry in developing seamless, next-generation technology systems for key sectors-including government, critical infrastructure, energy, education, healthcare, and finance.Convergint Middle East (MEA) is a longtime trusted provider of engineering-driven technology solutions, with established offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Iraq, and South Africa. As Convergint enters the Saudi Arabian market, it is well-positioned to support the region's rapid digital evolution. The company's advanced security, automation, and IoT solutions align with Saudi Arabia's ambitious drive towards smart cities, enhanced cybersecurity, and tech-driven economic diversification. Through this expansion, Convergint aims to support innovation, contribute to the growing tech ecosystem, and assist in developing a skilled digital workforce."We look forward to building long-term relationships with customers in Saudi Arabia and helping them reach their business objectives through robust, innovative technology systems. Our unique and empowered culture, driven by our Values and Beliefs, allows us to stay accountable to our mission and provide exceptional services that meet the evolving needs of our global customers,” said Ann Fandozzi, CEO of Convergint.“By combining our world-class partner ecosystem with our extensive technical experience, we are well-positioned to become a leading provider of cutting-edge system integrations in the Saudi Arabian market."Said Kiwan, Regional Managing Director of Convergint Middle East, added, "Convergint is fully equipped and ready to operate in the Saudi Arabian market. As we expand our engineering-powered capabilities, we will have a stronger footprint, allowing us to better serve our customers and enabling them to meet their business goals. We are excited to contribute to Saudi Arabia's vision of technological advancement and to be part of its journey towards becoming a hub for innovation and digital transformation."About ConvergintConvergint is a 2.5 billion USD global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine's Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 7 years, Convergint leads with over 10,000 colleagues and more than 220 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit

