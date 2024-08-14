Spectral Capital Corporation Announces Exclusive Interview With Chairman Sean Michael Brehm On Quantum Computing And Global Outreach Efforts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN ) is excited to announce that its Chairman, Sean Michael Brehm, recently participated in an exclusive interview with

Fast Company while traveling overseas to meet with firms and sovereign wealth funds. The interview, which delves into Spectral Capital's innovative Quantum Bridge Program, can be accessed

here .

During his travels, Brehm has been actively engaging with global investment leaders to educate them about the potential of quantum computing and to garner support for Spectral Capital's recently launched Quantum Bridge Program. This initiative is designed to accelerate the commercialization of quantum computing technologies by providing startups with vital resources such as funding, technical expertise, and access to a global network of industry partners.

"The Quantum Bridge Program is our flagship initiative at Spectral Capital, created to fast-track the development and real-world application of quantum computing technologies," Brehm stated in the interview. "Our global outreach efforts are aimed at building a coalition of forward-thinking investors and institutions who understand the critical importance of creating a practical crawl, walk, and run approach to building this technology for the future."

Brehm's meetings with investment firms and sovereign wealth funds are part of a broader strategy to create a robust ecosystem that supports quantum innovation. By fostering collaboration between financial leaders and quantum startups, Spectral Capital aims to drive significant advancements across all 11 GICS sectors, from healthcare to finance to energy.

In the

Fast Company interview,

Brehm also emphasized the importance of transparency and real-world impact, highlighting the program's commitment to sharing success stories and showcasing the tangible results of quantum computing. He invited startups, investors, and researchers to join the Quantum Bridge Program, encouraging them to be part of this groundbreaking journey.

"We are not just talking about the future-we are actively building it," Brehm remarked. "Through our global engagements, we are ensuring that quantum innovations are accessible, impactful, and poised to revolutionize industries worldwide."

About Spectral Capital Corporation

Spectral Capital Corporation provides Quantum as a Service (QaaS), utilizing its proprietary Distributed Quantum Ledger Database (DQ-LDB). The company's DQ-LDB is a blockchain technology that offers advanced storage, security, and cloud computing solutions. Spectral Capital was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, USA.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in FCCN's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside

the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

