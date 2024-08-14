Yannick Fierling Appointed As New President And CEO Of Electrolux Group

Yannick Fierling has more than 20 years' experience from the household appliances industry, most recently as CEO Europe for Haier Corporation during the years 2015 to 2024. Between 2000 and 2015, he held several senior positions within Whirlpool Corporation in Europe and globally.

Yannick Fierling starts at Electrolux Group on October 1 and will take on the formal role as President and CEO on January 1, 2025 after a three-month handover period.

"Yannick is a very experienced leader with a solid background in the appliance industry," says Torbjörn Lööf, Chairman of Electrolux Board of Directors. "In his latest assignment, he successfully led Haier's development in Europe. His visionary leadership in developing business and people, together with a strong emphasis on entrepreneurship and a sense of urgency approach, will be very valuable on our journey making Electrolux Group an even stronger global player in the appliance industry."

"The Board wants to reinforce and accelerate the strengths of Electrolux Group by bringing in new perspectives. We are convinced that Yannick has the right background, insights and experience, as well as the drive and determination to take the company forward."

"I am grateful for the confidence of the Board and feel very excited about this opportunity," says Yannick Fierling. "Having spent many years in the household appliances industry, it is hard to find a more energizing and inspiring role. I am really looking forward to engaging with the Electrolux Group team and in developing and positioning the Group in the years to come."

Yannick Fierling is 53 years old and a French citizen. He will be based in Stockholm. He holds two Master's degrees in Mechanical Engineering from France and the United States.

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 14-08-2024 12:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Oscar Stjerngren, Investor Relations, +46 70 879 87 69

Paul Palmstedt, Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8

657 65

07

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4024021

The following files are available for download: