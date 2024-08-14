KUMI Ring H1: Combining Style And Functionality, The New Favorite In The Smart Wearable World Launch Of World On Aliexpress

MENAFN - PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, the smart wearable field achieved significant breakthroughs, with many brands launching new smart rings. This August,KUMI will also release a major new product-the KUMI Ring H1.

High-End Design, Beyond Imagination



KUMI Ring H1 is Made with microcrystalline zirconium nano-ceramics and austenitic antibacterial stainless steel, this sophisticated smart ring combines practical functionality with stylish design, exuding both elegance and premium quality.

Daily Functional Use



The KUMI Ring H1 can connect via Bluetooth to smartphones, laptops, and other devices. When worn on your index finger, you can use touch gestures to switch pages, like posts, change songs, or remotely control the camera. This makes entertainment and work more convenient, allowing you to perform all these actions with just one ring.

Advanced Sensors, Real-Time Health Tracking All Day

The KUMI Ring H1 is equipped with advanced temperature sensors, accelerometers, heart rate sensors, and touch sensors. When worn correctly, the ring automatically captures various body metrics, enabling scientific management of your health. Features include temperature monitoring and analysis, periodic resting heart rate monitoring and analysis, periodic dynamic heart rate monitoring and analysis, periodic blood oxygen monitoring and analysis, and comprehensive health data statistics.

Comprehensive Health Monitoring and Tracking



Scientifically records sleep parameters and monitors and analyzes indicators such as body temperature, blood oxygen, heart rate, and women's physiological cycles. This helps you manage your health scientifically and keep a constant check on your body's metrics.

Quantify Your Fitness Life



During exercise, it combines multiple body data points to comprehensively evaluate fitness effectiveness and provide workout suggestions. Features include intelligent daily activity recording, exercise tracking, fitness quality assessment, exercise duration, exercise volume, exercise frequency, and goal achievement.

Practical and Reliable Waterproof Design



With 5ATM waterproofing, the ring is suitable for diving, swimming, washing, and other environments. It also resists water vapor, so you don't need to remove it for daily washing or bathing. This allows for continuous health monitoring, making life more convenient.

Quickly Trigger SOS Function in Emergencies



When you encounter an emergency, tap the ring-wearing hand about 10 times to immediately activate the SOS function. The connected smartphone will automatically call and send a text/voice message to your emergency contact, sharing your real-time location to ensure you can quickly receive help.

Long Battery Life, Fast Charging



With a battery life of 4-6 days, the KUMI Ring H1 can be fully charged in just 1.5 hours by placing it on its unique charging dock, ensuring your ring is always in a "full power" state.

KUMI is always dedicated to developing cutting-edge technology products with strong performance and stylish designs. The KUMI Ring H1, as a major new release for 2024, combines fashion and functionality, making it the perfect choice for those seeking the latest in trendy tech innovations!

The KUMI Ring H1

smart ring now available at AliExpress with prices starting at $149.00



About KUMI



KUMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD was founded in 2019 as a professional smart wearable manufacturer. As of 2021, KUMI's business covers online and offline terminals in more than 80 countries and regions around the world. KUMI won the honor of the top 10 smart wearable brands in the industry, mbraced by 30 million users worldwide.

For more information, please visit

and follow us on Facebook,

Instagram , Twitter

and YouTube

For business inquiries, please contact us by [email protected]



