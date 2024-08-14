عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hyderabadi To Ambur Biryani-7 Popular Biryani In South India

Hyderabadi To Ambur Biryani-7 Popular Biryani In South India


8/14/2024 6:28:44 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Biryani is popular in practically every state; however, the flavour varies according to the techniques and spices used to prepare it. South India offers many variations of biryani from different states; believe it or not, each one has a unique taste.

Hyderabadi to Ambur Biryani-7 popular Biryani in South India

Here are seven popular biryanis from South India, each with its distinct flavour and style.


Hyderabadi To Ambur Biryani-7 Popular Biryani In South India Image

Thalassery Biryani (Kerala) - Made with fragrant kaima rice, this biryani is known for its unique blend of spices and ghee.


Hyderabadi To Ambur Biryani-7 Popular Biryani In South India Image

Made with fragrant kaima rice, this biryani is known for its unique blend of spices and ghee.


Hyderabadi To Ambur Biryani-7 Popular Biryani In South India Image

A mildly spiced biryani with short-grain rice typically served with raita.


Hyderabadi To Ambur Biryani-7 Popular Biryani In South India Image

Aromatic and spicy, made with basmati rice, tender meat, and saffron.


Hyderabadi To Ambur Biryani-7 Popular Biryani In South India Image

Served in a leaf bowl (donne), this biryani is known for its rich, peppery flavour and moist texture.


Hyderabadi To Ambur Biryani-7 Popular Biryani In South India Image

Prepared with small-grain seeraga samba rice, this biryani has a tangy twist from the use of curd and lemon.


Hyderabadi To Ambur Biryani-7 Popular Biryani In South India Image

A coastal biryani with layers of meat and rice flavoured with spices, onions, and tomatoes.

MENAFN14082024007385015968ID1108553437


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search