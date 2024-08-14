Hyderabadi to Ambur Biryani-7 popular Biryani in South India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Biryani is popular in practically every state; however, the flavour varies according to the techniques and spices used to prepare it. South India offers many variations of biryani from different states; believe it or not, each one has a unique taste.



Here are seven popular biryanis from South India, each with its distinct flavour and style.

Thalassery Biryani (Kerala) - Made with fragrant kaima rice, this biryani is known for its unique blend of spices and ghee.



A mildly spiced biryani with short-grain rice typically served with raita.

Aromatic and spicy, made with basmati rice, tender meat, and saffron.

Served in a leaf bowl (donne), this biryani is known for its rich, peppery flavour and moist texture.

Prepared with small-grain seeraga samba rice, this biryani has a tangy twist from the use of curd and lemon.

A coastal biryani with layers of meat and rice flavoured with spices, onions, and tomatoes.

