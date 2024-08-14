Independence Day 2024: PM Modi's Iconic Turbans In Last 10 Years In Pics

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As India will be celebrating its 78th Independence day tomorrow i.e. on August 15, one thing that will be the highlight of tomorrow's function will be the prime ministers's headgear or the turban. Known for adding distinctive Indian turban to his Independence Day and Republic Day outfits, PM Modi will hoist the flag and give his 11th speech at the Red Fort tomorrow.

| Independence Day 2024: Evolution of the Indian flag over the years

Since 2014, the Prime has worn a variety of turbans, ranging from traditional to innovative styles, each symbolising cultural and regional significance.

Here's a look at his iconi turbans over the decade





PM Modi's turban in 2014

In 2014, the first Independence Day as Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi sported a vibrant Rajasthani turban, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan. The turban was notable for its vibrant colours and patterns. The design featured a blend of traditional and contemporary elements, showcasing intricate patterns and a modern twist to the classic Rajasthani turban style.





Yellow golden turn in 2015

| Independence Day 2024: Here is why Kailash Gahlot was chosen to unfurl Tricolour

In his 2015 Independence Day speech, PM Modi made a fashion statement by donning a yellow turban adorned with multicolored criss-cross patterns. The design blended shades of yellow with touches of red and deep green.

PM Modi in tie-dye turban in 2016

| Independence Day 2024: When, where to watch PM Modi's speech on Aug 15

In 2016, PM Modi showcased a vibrant tie-dye turban that featured hues of pink and yellow.





PM Modi headgear in 2017

| Independence Day: Patriotic movies, web-series to watch on OTT

On August 15, 2017, the Prime Minister paired his yellow kurta with a vibrant red and yellow turban, featuring criss-crossed golden lines that complemented his outfit perfectly.

PM Modi turban in 2018

In 2018, the Prime Minister wore a striking saffron turban decorated with red patterns. This eye-catching headgear had a long trail that nearly reached his ankles.





Independence Day 2019

In 2019, his outfit at the Red Fort blended tradition with modernity, featuring a multi-colored turban in shades of yellow, red, green, and orange. To complement the turban, he also wore a richly patterned stole.









Independence Day 2020

In 2020, PM Modi sported a saffron and cream headgear . The prime minister paired the 'safa' with a half-sleeve off white kurta and a fitted churidar. He also wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.





Independence Day 2021

On his 8th Independence Day speech, PM Modi chose to wear a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail. The Prime Minister donned flamboyant and colourful turban along with a traditional kurta and a churidar, a blue jacket, and a stole.

Independence Day 2022

While giving his ninth consecutive speech from the Red Fort, PM Modi made a distinct mark with his appearance by sporting the National Flag safa on his head. The Prime Minister sported a white Safa which had the tricolours's motifs and a long trail. He was dressed in a traditional white kurta and churidar along with a powder blue shade jacket.

Independence Day 2023

On the 77th Independence Day , the Prime Minister opted for a vibrant Rajasthani-style turban, which featured multiple colors and a lengthy tail. This multi-colored turban harmonised with the Prime Minister's meticulously selected Independence Day ensemble, which included an off-white kurta, white trousers, and a jacket enhanced by a pocket square.