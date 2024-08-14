Johnny Depp Is Returning To The Big Screen

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Johnny Depp is reportedly making a return after Minamata in 2020.

Amid the highly publicized ongoing trial between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, it has been confirmed that the will finally be making an acting comeback for the first time since allegations of abuse were made against him in 2016.

Depp hasn't been a part of any projects since 2020, after the allegations were made in 2016, putting a halt to all of his movies at the time.

Since then, there have been several petitions to blacklist Heard, including one that garnered more than a 3-million signatures to have her removed from Aquaman 2.

Depp will be starring in Louis XV as the French king in the next film directed by French helmer Maiwenn. According to Variety, the film will begin shooting this summer in France, across Parisian landmarks, including the Versailles Palace. Filming is set to last for three months.

Depp's career has been on a downswing since his legal battle with Heard began. He resigned from his role in the

Fantastic Beasts

franchise

at the request of Warner Bros. after losing a libel case in 2020 against

The Sun,

which had called Depp a“wife-beater” in a 2018 headline. Warner Bros. replaced Depp with

Mads Mikkelsen

in the recently released third

Fantastic Beasts

film

