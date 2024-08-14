Iranian Officials: Gaza Ceasefire Only Path To Delay Retaliation Against Israel

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Only a potential ceasefire deal in Gaza from talks this week could prevent Iran from directly retaliating against Israel for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, according to three senior Iranian officials.

Iran has vowed a severe response to Haniyeh's killing, which occurred in Tehran last month. Iran blames Israel, though Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.

The U.S. Navy has deployed warships and a submarine to the Middle East to bolster Israeli defenses amid rising tensions.

A senior Iranian security official stated that Iran, along with allies like Hezbollah, would launch a direct attack if Gaza talks fail or if Iran perceives Israel is delaying negotiations.

The timing of Iran's response remains uncertain, with the risk of a broader Middle East conflict increasing after the killings of Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

Iran has been in intense dialogue with Western countries, including the U.S., to calibrate its response to avoid escalating tensions further.

The U.S. ambassador to Turkey confirmed efforts by Washington to convince Iran to de-escalate, with talks expected to begin on Thursday in either Egypt or Qatar.

Iran's mission to the U.N. expressed hope that any response would be timed to avoid disrupting the potential ceasefire.

Israeli officials believe a response from Iran is imminent, with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stating that Israel is preparing offensive options while working to thwart any threats.

Iran's policy is guided by the Revolutionary Guards, who answer to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran's new president has reaffirmed support for resistance movements and an anti-Israel stance.

Analysts believe Iran is working towards a ceasefire in Gaza to avoid an all-out war and to strengthen its regional position.

Iran has not disclosed what its specific response to Haniyeh's assassination will be, but it is expected to be more effective than previous attacks, potentially involving its network of allied armed groups across the Middle East.

