Novaturas Will Introduce Half Year Results For 2024 (Unaudited)
8/14/2024 6:16:46 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On August 23rd 2024 at 9:00 AM CEO of AB“Novaturas” Mr. Kristijonas Kaikaris and interim CFO Ms. Aukse Kriauciunaite will present Company's consolidated financial results for half year of 2024 for the investors.
Interim CFO
Aukse Kriauciunaite
+370 630 37367
