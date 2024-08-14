C14 Enters Into Partnership With Tune.FM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C14, a leading provider of fiat-to-crypto on and off-ramp solutions, has joined forces with Tune.FM, a cutting-edge trading platform, to release an off-ramp solution for JAM, the native token of the Tune.fm application. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the integration of with the music industry, providing users with seamless conversion of JAM tokens to fiat currency.









Tune.fm is a revolutionary platform where artists and fans can trade music NFTs, unlocking new revenue streams and interactive experiences in the music ecosystem. The native token, JAM, is at the heart of economy, facilitating transactions and rewarding artists and fans alike. With the introduction of an off-ramp solution, users will now have the ability to convert JAM tokens into fiat currency, enhancing the platform's usability and accessibility.

This partnership deepens C14 and existing relationship, where C14 provides on-ramping services for existing base of over TK users. C14 provides ramping services for JAM for users in over two dozen countries. JAM is built on the Hedera Hashgraph, a low cost, high throughput distributed ledger technology.

C14 has established itself as a trusted partner in the crypto space, offering robust solutions that bridge the traditional financial system with the digital asset world. The off-ramp for JAM tokens leverages C14's secure and efficient infrastructure, ensuring a smooth and reliable conversion process. C14 and Tune.FM will roll out service for users in the United States versus ACH first, with instant SEPA payouts to the European Union following soon after.

Key Benefits of the Collaboration



Seamless Conversion: Users can easily convert their JAM tokens into fiat currency, broadening the utility and acceptance of JAM in the real world.

Enhanced Accessibility: The off-ramp solution lowers the barriers for new users to engage with providing a straightforward method to cash out their JAM tokens. Security and Trust: C14's proven track record in the industry ensures a safe and compliant process for all transactions, instilling confidence in users.

"Partnering with Tune.fm aligns perfectly with our mission to make crypto accessible to everyone," said Erich Grant, CEO of C14. "We are excited to support the vibrant community of artists and fans on Tune.fm by providing an easy and secure way to convert JAM tokens to fiat currency."

"This collaboration with C14 is a game-changer for our platform," added Andrew Antar, CEO of "The off-ramp solution not only enhances the user experience but also paves the way for wider adoption of JAM tokens in the mainstream economy."

The off-ramp for JAM tokens is expected to be available to Tune.FM users starting July 25th For more information on how to use the off-ramp, visit .

About C14

C14 is a leading provider of fiat-to-crypto on and off-ramp solutions, dedicated to bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset economy. With a focus on security, compliance, and user experience, C14 offers seamless conversion services that empower users to interact with the crypto world effortlessly. To know more please contact +1 (845) 366-6902.

About Tune.FM

Tune.fm is a pioneering music NFT trading platform that empowers artists and fans to engage in a vibrant digital music economy. By leveraging blockchain technology and the JAM token, Tune.FM enables transparent and rewarding interactions within the music industry, fostering a new era of music ownership and distribution.

Media Contacts

Erich Grant, Founder of C14

Website:

Andrew Antar, Founder of

Website: